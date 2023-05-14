caribshopper
Ackelia Smith Claims World-Leading Jump of 7.09m at Big 12 Conference

May 14, 2023
Ackelia Smith Reigns Supreme with Record-Breaking Leap at Big 12 Conference

NORMAN, USA (May 13) – Jamaican Ackelia Smith, representing Texas Longhorn, secured an impressive triumph in the long jump event at the Big 12 Conference, establishing herself as the current world leader with a remarkable leap of 7.09 meters (+1.9).

This extraordinary performance surpassed her previous outdoor personal best of 6.56 meters, showcasing her exceptional talent and determination. Notably, Smith had also achieved impressive indoor jumps of 6.73 meters and 6.88 meters.

Pippi Lotta Enok from Estonia showcased a breakthrough performance, securing second place with a substantial personal best of 6.65 meters (+0.8). This remarkable improvement surpassed her previous best of 6.29 meters and highlighted her potential as an emerging talent in the discipline.

In the heptathlon, Latvian athlete Kristine Blazevica achieved a personal best score of 6,146 points, demonstrating her versatility and skill across multiple events.

In the men’s high jump, Vernon Turner cleared a height of 2.30 meters, equaling his personal best and displaying his proficiency in the discipline.

Julian Alfred Dominates NCAA Big 12 Championships with Record-Breaking Performances

Julien Alfred, the top female sprinter from St. Lucia, showcased her exceptional speed despite challenging wind conditions. She clocked a windy 10.74 seconds (+3.4) and a legal 22.09 seconds (+2.0) in the 100m and 200m races respectively, solidifying her reputation as a formidable force on the track.

Courtney Lindsey delivered impressive performances in the men’s 100m and 200m preliminaries, recording times of 10.17 seconds (+0.6) and 20.33 seconds (+0.8) respectively.

Nathaniel Ezekiel from Nigeria posted a time of 48.74 seconds in the heats of the men’s 400m hurdles, showcasing his strong potential in the event. Additionally, Michael Joseph of St. Lucia achieved a national record time of 44.77 seconds in the heats of the men’s 400m, leaving a lasting impression on the competition.

blank

