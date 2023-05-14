Britton Wilson Leaves a Trail of Dust, Breaks 400m Collegiate Record Twice at SEC Outdoor Championships

BATON ROUGE (13 May) – Britton Wilson, the Arkansas sensation, has left spectators in awe with her exceptional display at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

In a stunning show of athleticism, Wilson shattered her own 400-meter record for the second time within a mere 24 hours, clocking an impressive time of 49.13 seconds.

Wilson’s extraordinary performance surpasses her previous record of 49.40 seconds, achieved during the heats on Friday evening. Her unrivaled speed and determination have solidified her position as a rising star in the world of athletics.

From the very start of the race, Wilson took control, leaving her competitors trailing in her wake. Even the presence of Talitha Diggs, Florida’s reigning USA national champion in 2022, couldn’t impede Wilson’s unstoppable momentum.

As Wilson powered through the final stretch, her lead remained substantial, and she crossed the finish line with another outstanding performance at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The USTFCCCA now ranks Wilson as the 17th fastest woman in history and the 4th fastest American woman.

Texas A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones mounted a late surge, finishing strongly with a personal best time of 50.54 seconds, securing second place. Diggs, despite her best efforts, settled for third place with a season-best time of 50.74 seconds.

Arkansas showcased their formidable talent in the women’s 400m final, accumulating a total of 16 points. Aaliyah Pyatt (51.42), Nickisha Pryce (51.49), and Rosey Effiong (52.05) secured the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots, respectively, further solidifying Arkansas’s position as a force to be reckoned with.

SEC Outdoor Championships Women’s 400m Results

Britton Wilson – Arkansas – 49.13 – Collegiate Facility Meet D1 Q Leader PR • +10pts Tierra Robinson-Jones – Texas A&M – 50.54 – PR • +8pts Talitha Diggs – Florida – 50.74 – SB • +6pts Jermaisha Arnold – Texas A&M – 50.98 – +5pts Aaliyah Butler – Georgia – 51.32 – PR • +4pts Aaliyah Pyatt – Arkansas – 51.42 – +3pts Nickisha Pryce – Arkansas – 51.49 – +2pts Rosey Effiong – Arkansas – 52.05 – +1pts Taiya Shelby – Vanderbilt – 53.11

Note: The list now includes the names, schools, results, and points (+pts) for each participant.. PR stands for personal record, and SB stands for season’s best.