Rivals Reunite: Camacho-Quinn and Amusan Ready to Light Up Lausanne’s 100m Hurdles

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (May 11) – Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria go head-to-head in the 100m hurdles at the upcoming Athletissima meeting in Lausanne on June 30.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a thrilling chapter in their intense rivalry as they battle for supremacy in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Amusan, who currently holds the Wanda Diamond League champion and world champion titles, shattered the world record with a lightning-fast time of 12.12 at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year. She continued her dominance by defending her Diamond Trophy, securing her second consecutive Diamond League title.

On the other hand, Camacho-Quinn has been a force to be reckoned with on the Diamond League circuit for the past two seasons, clinching victory in six out of nine races. She established herself as a formidable competitor by setting a meeting record of 12.34 in last year’s Athletissima in Lausanne.

However, it was Amusan who delivered a standout performance during the Wanda Diamond League final, breaking the meeting record with a time of 12.29 to defend her title and frustrate Camacho-Quinn at a crucial moment.

Joining these two stars on the track will be Ditaji Kambundji from Switzerland and Reetta Hurske from Finland. Additionally, Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine, the defending Wanda Diamond League champion in women’s high jump, will face tough competition from Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam.

In the women’s 800m race, the reigning Wanda Diamond League 800m champion Mary Moraa will go head-to-head with 2021 champion Keely Hodgkinson.

The Wanda Diamond League, known as the premier one-day meeting series in athletics, showcases the 14 most prestigious events in global track and field. Athletes compete for points at the 13 series meetings, aiming to qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene on September 16th-17th.

Camacho-Quinn has already taken an early lead in her quest to secure a spot in this year’s final, earning valuable points by winning the 100m hurdles at the season opener in Doha last Friday.