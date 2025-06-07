Kishane Thompson, Tina Clayton, and Shericka Jackson lead Jamaica’s sprint sweep at Racers Grand Prix

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson powered to a season-best 9.88 seconds to win the men’s 100 meters, leading a strong Jamaican showing at Saturday night’s Racers Grand Prix here at the National Stadium.



The MVP Track Club athlete dominated the4 event to win ahead of Oblique Seville, who clocked 9.97.

Jamaica secured three spots in the top five of the men’s 100m, with Rohan Watson finishing fifth in 10.27. South Africans Gift Leotlela (10.04) and Bayanda Walaza (10.06) took third and fourth, respectively.

In the women’s 100 meters, Tina Clayton broke the 11-second barrier for the first time this season with a 10.98 performance. She held off American Jacious Sears (11.04), while Jamaica’s Alana Reid placed third in 11.16. World 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan, who trains in Jamaica, finished fourth (11.18), and Tia Clayton, a Olympic Games finalist, clocked 11.24 for fifth.

Earlier, Shericka Jackson posted 22.53 in the women’s 200 meters to take the win. Canada’s Audrey Leduc followed in 22.80, with Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas fourth in 23.11, and Jamaica’s Alliah Baker fifth in 23.48.

On the men’s side, Bryan Levell continued his progress in the half-lap sprint, winning the 200m in a wind-assisted 19.79. He was followed by Christopher Taylor (20.39), with Jevaughn Powell finishing fourth in 20.50.

Jamaican hurdlers also made their mark. Rasheed Broadbell ran a meeting record and season best 13.06 to take the 110m hurdles, narrowly beating American Trey Cunningham (13.08). Jamaicans Tyler Mason (13.41) and Odario Phillips (13.47) completed the top five.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas placed second in 12.65, while Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill, the 2022 World U20 champion, finished fourth in 13.06. American Alia Armstrong won the event in a new meeting record and season best 12.54.

In the men’s 400m, Delano Kennedy clocked a personal best 45.22 to finish second behind American Christopher Bailey (44.74). Fellow Jamaicans Rusheen McDonald and Zandrion Barnes followed in third and fifth, respectively.

The women’s 400m featured a Caribbean trio behind winner Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA, 50.23). Stacey-Ann Williams of Jamaica placed second in 50.56, Sada Williams of Barbados third in 51.65, and Leah Anderson of Jamaica fourth in 51.80.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Jamaica swept the top four spots. Roshawn Clarke, the world U20 record holder, led the way with 48.65, ahead of Assinie Wilson (48.77), Malik James-King (49.87), and Tyrece Hyman, who ran a personal best 50.09.

Jamaica also claimed victory in the men’s long jump with Wayne Pinnock reaching 7.97m. Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald followed in second with 7.83m, while Nikaoli Williams of Jamaica placed fourth with 7.69m.

In the women’s triple jump, Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith landed 13.83m for second. Natricia Hooper of Guyana was third with 13.32m, as Davisleydi Velazco of Cuba secured the win with a jump of 14.26m.

