Julien Alfred Storms to Historic Gold for Saint Lucia in Paris 2024 100m Final
Featured

‘Million Girl’ Julien Alfred Receives Land, and Highway Renamed in Her Honour

The announcement came as part of the homecoming festivities for Julien Alfred, who was the guest of honor during a…

By trackalerts.com
Marileidy Paulino
Featured

Kipyego and Paulino crowned winners at Athlos NYC

Thirty-six athletes competed on Thursday (26) at the inaugural Athlos NYC women’s only track invitational meeting at the Icahn Stadium…

By Noel Francis
Featured

Two Jamaicans to feature in the highly anticipated Athlos NYC Meeting

Two Jamaicans will feature in the highly anticipated all-female Athlos NYC meeting at the Ichan stadium in New York City…

By Noel Francis

MORE NEWS

Outrage in St Lucia After Fan Bites Julien Alfred’s Gold Medal During Victory Parade
Selected News

Controversy Erupts After Man Bites Julien Alfred’s Olympic Gold Medal During St Lucia Celebration

The incident took place as Julien Alfred, who made history at the Paris Olympics in August by winning gold in the 100 meters, was paraded through the streets of Vieux…

By trackalerts.com
Brussels Diamond League
Selected News

Results | Brussels Diamond League Final 2024

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme, also known as the Brussels Diamond League Final, delivered a spectacular showcase of athletics, featuring stunning performances, unexpected upsets, personal bests, and world-leading marks.

By Anthony Foster
Eric Casarez wins Texas A&M Invitational
Articles

Aggies Set for Dominant Return at Texas A&M Invitational

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be aiming to replicate their dominant performance from…

Marileidy Paulino at Silesia Diamond League
Articles

Brussels Diamond League schedule (Friday)

Brussels Wanda Diamond League schedule (JA Time) Friday, September 13, 2024 The 48th edition of…

Latest News

Commonwealth Games
Articles

Glasgow Secures Government Support for 2026 Commonwealth Games

What do you think about Glasgow stepping up to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games? With support from the Scottish and…

By trackalerts.com
Diamond League Trophy
Featured

The Wanda Diamond League to increase athlete prize money to highest ever level starting 2025

The Wanda Diamond League will increase athlete prize money to the highest levels in the series’ history starting next season.

By Noel Francis
Sebastian Coe - Seb Coe meets with Taylor
Featured

Lord Coe ready to take on IOC Presidency

As expected, World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe is among seven International Olympic Committee (IOC) members who will enter the…

By Noel Francis
Brussels Diamond League
Selected News

Results | Brussels Diamond League Final 2024

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme, also known as the Brussels Diamond League Final, delivered a spectacular showcase of athletics, featuring…

By Anthony Foster
Featured

Surprise wins and upsets highlight Diamond League final

King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels—The second day of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, also the grand finale of the 2024 Diamond…

By Noel Francis
Ackera Nugent at Budapest 23
Articles

Brussels Diamond League Final Schedule Day Two

Brussels Wanda Diamond League schedule (JA Time) Saturday, September 14, 2024 International TV coverage starts at 1:04 p.m. The second…

By Noel Francis
Ackeem Blake wins the Men’s 100m Diamond League Final with a time of 9.93 at Allianz Memorial Van Damme, the Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels on 13 September 2024
Featured

Blake and Gayle secure Diamond Trophies on Day One of Diamond League Final

KING BAUDOUIN STADIUM, Brussels - Two Jamaicans secured Diamond League trophies on the first day of the two-day Wanda Diamond…

By Noel Francis
Fred Kerley beats Michael Norman at USA Trials 2019 -- Fred Kerley lights up day 1 at US Trials
Featured

Bednarek and Kerley to compete in next year’s Grand Slam Track League

Michael Johnson's new track league announced on Thursday that it has signed Olympic medallists Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek. Kerley,…

By Noel Francis
