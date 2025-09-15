Duplantis Clears 6.30m for World Record and Third World Title in Tokyo

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis soared to yet another world record on Monday, clearing 6.30 metres to claim his third straight world title and eighth major senior crown at the World Athletics Championships.

Back at the Japan National Stadium, where he won his first global title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Swedish star needed his third and final attempt to set the 14th world record of his career. His clearance sent the crowd into raptures and cemented his place as the undisputed king of the pole vault.

“It’s better than I could have imagined,” Duplantis said. “To give you guys this world record is amazing. The crowd were so loud. Thank you so much. I’m just so happy.”

The competition itself rewrote the event’s history books. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis took silver with 6.00m, while Australia’s Kurtis Marschall matched his personal best of 5.95m to snatch bronze on countback.

For the first time, seven vaulters cleared 5.90m or higher in the same meet, while 5.95m proved insufficient for a medal — another sign of the extraordinary depth in the discipline.

Duplantis has now broken the world record at least once in every year since 2020, steadily raising the bar in one of track and field’s most technical and dramatic events.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community!

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts