Jerome Blake Flashes 8.75 to Claim Fastest Man Title at Tokyo 2025 World Championships

Jerome Blake produced the fastest split of the night with a searing 8.75-second second leg, but it was not enough to stop the United States from storming to men’s 4x100m relay gold in a world-leading 37.29 seconds at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

Blake’s surge through the backstretch kept Canada firmly in the medal fight, with the quartet of Aaron Brown, Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse clocking a season’s best 37.55 to take silver.

Brown opened with 10.41 before Blake lit up the backstretch with the fastest split of the final. Rodney (9.42) held position on the curve, while De Grasse’s 8.97 anchor sealed second place.

The U.S. stamped their authority early. Christian Coleman’s 10.30 opener gave the team a flying start, Kenny Bednarek kept them smooth on the bend with 8.84, and Courtney Lindsey ripped a 9.31 third leg to open daylight. Noah Lyles, the 200m gold medallist in Tokyo, brought it home with a composed 8.84 anchor.

The Netherlands, anchored by Elvis Afrifa’s blistering 8.79 final leg, raced to bronze in a national record of 37.81. The Netherlands had a steady start from Nsikak Ekpo (10.57), Taymir Burnet (8.76) and Xavi Mo-Ajok (9.69). Afrifa’s 8.79 storming anchor pulled them past Ghana to clinch their first-ever relay medal at a world championships.

Ghana’s quartet – Ibrahim Fuseini (10.55), Benjamin Azamati (8.96), Joseph Amoah (9.48) and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (8.94) – finished just outside the medals in 37.93, underlining their rise as a sprinting force.

Race dynamics and splits

– Fastest overall split: Jerome Blake (CAN) – 8.75

– Quickest opener: Christian Coleman (USA) – 10.30

– Fastest anchor: Elvis Afrifa (NED) – 8.79

Final Results – Men’s 4x100m Relay

🥇 United States – 37.29 WL

🥈 Canada – 37.55 SB

🥉 Netherlands – 37.81 NR

4. Ghana – 37.93

5. Germany – 38.29

6. Japan – 38.35

7. France – 38.58

DNF. Australia

