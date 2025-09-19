Shericka Jackson talks about last year’s disappointment and the journey back

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson was a no-show at the Paris Olympics, which left many of her fans worldwide in despair. Jackson did not come out publicly with an announcement stating the reason for her absence until recently at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

(Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“It has been a rough journey, especially since last year,” she opined. “I think this year is a faithful year after last year’s disappointment of not competing in the Olympics at all. I think I’ve recovered well from such a bad injury. It has been a journey where my family, my friends and everybody kept me grounded, and I think I did pretty well this year. I haven’t competed a lot this year because of the nature of my injury last year.”

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica, gold medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States and silver medalist Amy Hunt of Team Great Britain celebrate with the national flags after competing in the Women’s 200 Metres Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 19, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

She added, “It was some discovery that I didn’t know about, especially pulling two hamstrings and pulling quadriceps. It’s part of the sport; it hurts, but we move on, and this year we wanted enough time to recover. It was a good thing the World Championship was in September, which gave me enough time.”

“After the 100m, I cried, I was heartbroken, but then I remembered that I needed to pat myself on the shoulder to be able to run 10.88 even though I did not get a medal.”