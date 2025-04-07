Jamaica’s Danielle Williams Among 3 Challengers to Upset Racer Sweep at Grand Slam Track Opener

KINGSTON – Two final days of the inaugural Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, held in warm weather with strong headwinds on the home straight, produced the first twelve Slam winners.



Nine Slams were won by Racers — Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Gabby Thomas, Diribe Welteji, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Grant Fisher, Sasha Zhoya, and Alison Dos Santos — while three were claimed by Challengers — Ejgayehu Tate, Danielle Williams, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi. Each of the twelve Slam winners earned $100,000.

Short group-by-group reviews

Grand Slam Track – Women

Short Sprints (6 April): Jefferson showed great form and won the Slam after topping the 200m in 23.46 (-4.7) and Saturday’s 100m in 11.11 (-0.6), both ahead of Prandini (23.56 & 11.23), who finished second.



Long Sprints (5): Naser clocked a world-leading 48.67 in the 400m, but it was not enough to win the Slam. Thomas improved to 49.14, finished second in the race, and secured the Slam victory.

Short Distance (5): Welteji won the 1500m in 4:04.51 to claim the Slam. Hiltz finished third in the race (4:05.39) and placed second in the Slam. Moraa withdrew due to a recurring medical condition.

Long Distance (6): Taye outsprinted Ngetich on the final lap of the 5000m in 14:54.88 and, in a direct duel, secured the Slam victory.

Short Hurdles (6): Danielle Williams won the Slam after claiming victory in the 100m in 11.54 (-3.4) ahead of Nugent (11.57). Jones, who had earlier won the 100m hurdles in a world-leading 12.63 (-1.4) on Saturday, finished second overall. Samba-Mayela did not start in the hurdles.

Long Hurdles (6): McLaughlin-Levrone secured the Slam by also winning the 400m in 50.32, ahead of Knight (52.09) and Muhammad (52.21), who finished second in the Slam.

Grand Slam Track – Men

Short Sprints (5): Bednarek won the Slam in dominant fashion, also taking the 200m in 20.07 (0.2) ahead of Hughes (20.37), who secured second place in the Slam standings.

Long Sprints (5): Hudson-Smith confirmed his status as the Slam favorite by winning the 200m in 20.77 (-3.3). Bailey finished fifth in the race (20.93 PB) but earned second in the Slam.

Short Distance (6): Wanyonyi placed second in the 800m (1:46.44) but retained his lead to win the Slam, having claimed the 1500m in a personal best 3:35.18 on Saturday. Arop, the clear 800m winner in 1:45.13, climbed from sixth to second in the Slam.

Long Distance (6): Fisher finished third in the 3000m (8:03.85) but secured the Slam title ahead of the race winner, Gebrhiwet, who ran 7:51.55.

Short Hurdles (6): Zhoya won the Slam after winning the 100m in 10.55 (-2.0) ahead of Tinch (10.65 PB). Beard, who had won the 110m hurdles in 13.29 (-0.5) ahead of Zhoya (13.34) on Saturday, finished second overall.

Long Hurdles (6): Dos Santos delivered a strong finish to win the 400m in 45.52, narrowly beating Chris Robinson (45.54 PB), and dominated the Slam standings. Clarke finished second overall.

_________________________

