Seville, Alfred and Pinnock headline Caribbean charge at London Diamond League

LONDON — Oblique Seville, Julien Alfred and Wayne Pinnock delivered winning performances on Saturday at the London Diamond League, where Caribbean athletes made their presence felt across a stacked program at the Olympic Stadium.

Seville, contesting his first career Diamond League final, exploded from the blocks in the Men’s 100m and never looked back. Noah Lyles, slowest out of the blocks, surged late but couldn’t catch the Jamaican, who clocked 9.86 to win ahead of Lyles (10.00) and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (10.02). Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake finished fourth in 10.08.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia dominated the Women’s 200m, easing through the curve before opening daylight in the homestretch to win unchallenged in a national record 21.71. She beat Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (22.25) and Amy Hunt (22.31), while Jamaica’s Ashanti Moore was seventh in 22.86.

Wayne Pinnock led a Caribbean one-three in the Men’s Long Jump, leaping 8.20m to edge Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou by one centimetre. Jamaica’s Carey McLeod secured third with 8.10m.

In the Men’s Discus, Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna took top honors with a massive 71.70m. Jamaica’s Roje Stona placed fifth at 64.71m.

The Women’s 400m Hurdles went to world leader Femke Bol of the Netherlands in 52.10. Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight claimed third in 53.79, while Janieve Russell faded to eighth in 1:00.55.

Georgia Hunter Bell of Great Britain won the Women’s 800m in 1:56.74. Caribbean athletes Shafiqua Maloney of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (1:58.47) and Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin (1:59.27) finished fifth and eighth, respectively.

In the Women’s High Jump, Great Britain’s Morgan Lake prevailed at 1.96m. Jamaica’s Lamara Distin cleared 1.85m to tie for seventh.

Jamaica’s men delivered a strong statement at the London Diamond League, as Rohan Watson, Oblique Seville, Kadrian Goldson and Kishane Thompson combined for a 37.80 win in the Men’s 4x100m, finishing ahead of Great Britain (38.08) and the Netherlands (38.17).

That time vaults Jamaica into 15th on the Tokyo 2025 World Championships qualifying list—inside the top 16, which is the benchmark for entry.

But here’s the catch: only two teams outside the 14 already qualified from the World Relays will make it. Jamaica holds one of those final two spots… for now.

With the August cutoff approaching, any nation currently outside the top 16 that dips under 37.80 could bump Jamaica out.

In the Women’s 4x100m, the Jamaican team of Shericka Jackson, Tina Clayton, Jonielle Smith and Briana Williams clocked 42.50 to place second behind Great Britain’s winning 41.69.

