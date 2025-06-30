Tapper, Bennett, Pryce and Levell Secure World Championships Spots on Final Day of Jamaica Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica (June 28) — Megan Tapper, Orlando Bennett, Nickisha Pryce and Bryan Levell were among the top qualifiers on the final day of the Jamaica Trials, all meeting the World Championships standard to secure their places for Tokyo 2025.

Tapper delivered a season-best 12.34 seconds (0.1 m/s) to take the women’s 100m hurdles title. Ackera Nugent followed in 12.41, and Amoi Brown ran 12.67 for third. All three secured automatic qualification. Kerrica Hill was fourth in 12.69, also meeting the standard.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Bennett clocked 13.10 seconds (0.4 m/s) to win ahead of Demario Prince (13.12) and Tyler Mason (13.22). All three met the required mark for Tokyo. Rasheed Broadbell did not start the final after reportedly hitting a hurdle during warm-up and withdrawing with injury concerns.

Nickisha Pryce led a strong women’s 400m field, running 49.97 to win and meet the standard. Dejanea Oakley (50.08) and Stacey-Ann Williams (50.08) also finished within the qualifying time.

The men’s 200m final saw Bryan Levell produce the only World Championships qualifier with a winning time of 20.10 seconds (0.9 m/s). Christopher Taylor followed in 20.28, with Adrian Kerr (20.49) and Kadrian Goldson (20.57) rounding out the top four.

In the women’s 200m, Ashanti Moore crossed the line first in 22.66 seconds (1.0 m/s), ahead of Gabrielle Matthews (22.80) and Roneisha McGregor (22.86). The qualifying mark remained just out of reach for all finishers.

The men’s 400m saw Rusheen McDonald edge Delano Kennedy by two hundredths of a second, 44.89 to 44.91. Jevaughn Powell placed third in 45.08. None of the top finishers met the World Championships standard.

The four-day Jamaica Trials concluded with multiple athletes earning their spots on the national team, while others fell just short.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts