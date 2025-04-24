JC, Holmwood OUT – KC, Calabar, Edwin Allen Reach Penn Relays 4x800m Final

PHILADELPHIA – Jamaican schools Calabar, Edwin Allen, and Kingston College advanced to the Championship of America High School Boys’ 4x800m Final after Thursday’s qualifying round at the 2024 Penn Relays, held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Calabar fastest Jamaica team in 4x800m at Penn Relays

Calabar ran 7:50.76 to place fourth in their heat, with the team of Alejandro Palmer, Kevaughn Richards, Justin Webb, and Dujhaunti Lewis securing one of the top qualifying times.

Edwin Allen qualified with a time of 7:49.99, finishing third in their section. The quartet featured Shawmali Wilson, Joel Morgan, Malike Anderson, and Moses Johnson.

Kingston College clocked 7:50.06 with the team of Sean-Paul Simmonds, Nahashon Ruto, Jevonnie Robinson, and Brian Kiprop advancing to Friday’s final.

JC, Holmwood out at Penn Relays

Jamaica College ran 7:51.20 and Holmwood Technical recorded 7:56.64, but both teams did not advance to the final. Holmwood was represented by Lerone Stewart, Tiandre Downer, Shawn Walter, and Antuwan Newland.

The two fastest times of the round came from St. John’s College (DC) in 7:40.65 and Manheim Township (PA) with 7:40.69.

The Championship of America final is scheduled for Friday, the second day of the Penn Relays.

