How to Watch SEC Outdoor Championships Live Stream – Complete Guide

The 2025 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships are set to take place from May 15 to May 17 at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track & Field Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans eager to catch every race, jump, and throw can easily access the SEC Outdoor Championships live stream from anywhere.

How to Watch SEC Outdoor Championships Live Streaming

The SEC Outdoor Championships live stream will be available on SEC Network Plus (SECN+). Fans can watch all the action unfold live, directly from the University of Kentucky’s premier track and field venue.

To watch the SEC Outdoor Championships live streaming, you must have access to the SEC Network, which is included in many popular streaming services, such as:

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

Stream SEC Outdoor Championships on ESPN App and Website

Once you have access through a participating provider, you can enjoy the SEC Outdoor Championships live stream on the ESPN app or by logging in to the ESPN website. Simply select SECN+ from the live events list, and you are set to watch the action in real time.

For those searching how to watch SEC Outdoor Championships live streaming, the steps are straightforward:

Subscribe to a service that includes SEC Network.

Download the ESPN app or visit the ESPN website.

Log in with your provider credentials.

Select SEC Network Plus (SECN+) to access the live stream.

SEC Outdoor Championships Live Stream: What to Expect

The 2025 SEC Outdoor Championships will feature top collegiate athletes from across the Southeastern Conference, competing in a range of events from sprints and hurdles to long jumps and throws. The University of Kentucky’s state-of-the-art Outdoor Track & Field Complex is set to host what promises to be a thrilling three days of competition.

For those looking for quick access, the SEC Outdoor Championships live stream can be found directly on:

The ESPN app

The ESPN website

SECN+ through your streaming service

Make sure to check your local listings and the ESPN app schedule for real-time updates.

SCHEDULE:

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Combined Events

11:30 am – Men’s Decathlon: 100m, Long Jump*, Shot Put*, High Jump*, 400m*

12:00 pm – Women’s Heptathlon: 100m Hurdles, High Jump*, Shot Put*, 200m*

Field Events

12:00 pm – Women’s Hammer

2:15 pm – Men’s Hammer

3:30 pm – Women’s Javelin

6:00 pm – Men’s Javelin

Running Events

5:30 pm – Women’s 800m Prelims

5:50 pm – Men’s 800m Prelims

6:10 pm – Women’s 200m Prelims

6:35 pm – Men’s 200m Prelims

7:00 pm – Women’s 400m Hurdles Prelims

7:20 pm – Men’s 400m Hurdles Prelims

7:40 pm – Women’s 10,000m Final

8:15 pm – Men’s 10,000m Final

Friday, May 16, 2025

Combined Events

11:00 am – Men’s Decathlon: 110m Hurdles, Discus*, Pole Vault*, Javelin*, 1500m*

11:45 am – Women’s Heptathlon: Long Jump*, Javelin*, 800m*

Field Events

3:30 pm – Women’s Long Jump

4:15 pm – Women’s Shot Put

4:30 pm – Men’s Pole Vault & Women’s High Jump

6:00 pm – Men’s Long Jump

6:45 pm – Men’s Shot Put

Running Events

5:00 pm – Women’s 100m Hurdles Prelims

5:15 pm – Men’s 110m Hurdles Prelims

5:40 pm – Women’s 1500m Prelims

6:00 pm – Men’s 1500m Prelims

6:20 pm – Women’s 400m Prelims

6:45 pm – Men’s 400m Prelims

7:10 pm – Women’s 100m Prelims

7:35 pm – Men’s 100m Prelims

8:00 pm – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

8:20 pm – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Field Events

2:30 pm – Women’s Discus

4:00 pm – Women’s Triple Jump

5:00 pm – Women’s Pole Vault

5:15 pm – Men’s High Jump & Men’s Discus

6:30 pm – Men’s Triple Jump

Running Events (All Finals)