Featured

World Relays Guangzhou 25: 40 Teams Lock in World Championships Spots

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Shericka Jackson anchors Jamaica into the final of the women's 4x100m at the World Relays
Shericka Jackson anchors Jamaica into the final of the women's 4x100m at the World Relays. Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for World Athletics

The first eight teams to have qualified for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 in five of the events being contested at the World Relays Guangzhou 25 have been confirmed following the opening day of competition.

A total of 14 teams in each of the women’s and men’s 4x100m and 4x400m plus the mixed 4x400m in Guangzhou this weekend (10-11 May) automatically qualify for places at the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

In the men’s 4x100m and men’s 4x400m, the top two teams in each of the four heats per event secured spots for their respective World Relays finals on Sunday, while also booking their tickets for Tokyo. In the women’s 4x100m, women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m, the first two teams in each of the three heats plus the two teams with the next fastest times all qualified.

Three federations – Great Britain & Northern Ireland, South Africa and USA – each qualified four teams for Tokyo.

More Read

Hellen Obiri Revels in Victory at New York City Marathon
New York City Marathon Crowns New Champions: Tamirat Tola and Hellen Obiri Blaze to Victory
Record Watch: Shericka Jackson Takes Another Swing at 21.34s at Prefontaine Classic - Eugene Diamond League Final
Shericka Jackson Postpones 2024 Debut
Oshane Bailey wins 100m at Horst Mandl Memorial meet in Austria
3 Jamaican winners at Austrian meet

The session started with the heats of the mixed 4x100m, making its global debut in Guangzhou, and was followed by the first World Championships qualifiers in the mixed 4x400m. USA lived up to their status as the favourites, winning their heat by more than a second to secure their place in Tokyo.

USA also led the first round in the women’s 4x400m, while South Africa topped the list in the men’s 4x400m. Spain surprised in the women’s 4x100m, running a national record, while South Africa and Japan ran the same world-leading time to win their men’s 4x100m heats.

In the finals on Sunday, teams will compete for prize money and preferential World Championships lane seeding positions. All other teams will race in the additional round to attempt to qualify for Tokyo.

Following the qualification of 14 teams per event in Guangzhou, the remaining two places for Tokyo in each will be awarded based on top lists during the qualification period (25 February 2024 to 24 August 2025).

Teams qualified for Tokyo and competing in the finals on Sunday:

Women’s 4x100m
Belgium, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, Spain, United States

Men’s 4x100m
Canada, Italy, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Japan, Poland, South Africa, United States

Women’s 4x400m
Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Africa, Spain, United States

Men’s 4x400m
Belgium, Botswana, China, France, Great Britain & NI, Kenya, Portugal, South Africa

Mixed 4x400m
Australia, Belgium, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, United States

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Anderson Peters Impresses with 81.18m Throw at Fribourg Track Lab Meeting

Essence Magazine Spotlights Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Style Tribute

Jamaica way out front at Carifta Games

Jamaica’s Beckford, Hibbert, and Pinnock Headline Razorbacks on Prestigious Bowerman Watch List

Jamaican Lamara Distin Makes Bowerman Watch List Debut

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *