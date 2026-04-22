Featured

World Relays 2026: All Six Defending Champions Return to Gaborone

blank
By trackalerts.com
World Relays 2026
FILE: GUANGZHOU, CHINA - MAY 11: Aymeric Priam of Team France crosses the finish line before Ibrahim Fuseini of Team Ghana in the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Qualifying Round Two during day two of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on May 11, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for World Athletics)

The full entry list for the 2025 World Relays is now available, and the field is stacked. World Athletics confirmed that 723 athletes representing 40 countries will compete on May 2 and 3 in Gaborone, Botswana. Every team that won a gold medal at last year’s edition is back to defend its title.

Host nation Botswana enters as one of the teams to watch. The squad includes 200m Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo, who will run in the 4x100m, and 400m World Champion Collen Kebinatshipi, who lines up in the 4x400m. Kebinatshipi will be joined in that relay by fellow World Champions Bayapo Ndori and Leungo Scotch, giving Botswana a powerful lineup on home soil.

Jamaica at the World Relays 2026

Jamaica brings its usual firepower to the World Relays. Oblique Seville, the reigning 100m World Champion, heads the men’s squad. On the women’s side, sprint legends Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson — a two-time World Champion — are also entered, making Jamaica one of the most dangerous relay teams in the field.

Canada’s 4x100m squad reads like a who’s who of relay running. Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Aaron Brown, the group that won Olympic gold together, are all entered. That quartet will be looking to carry that momentum into Gaborone.

More Read

Ackelia Smith Reigns Supreme with Record-Breaking Leap at Big 12 Conference
Ackelia Smith’s Spectacular Final Jump Propels Her to NCAA Long Jump Glory
Carifta Games --- Nickecoy Bramwell's Personal Best Steals the Show at JC Sprint Fest
Nickecoy Bramwell, Having Surpassed Usain Bolt’s Record, Aims for Greater Achievements in 2024
Adaejah Hodge
Will Track Sensation Adaejah Hodge Commit to the Texas Longhorns?

Italy also brings a standout name. World Indoor Champion Zaynab Dosso is listed on the Italian women’s 4x100m team, adding another high-profile athlete to an already competitive event.

Beyond the racing itself, the stakes at this meet go beyond medals. Athletes and teams have the chance to earn qualification spots for both the 2026 World Championships in Beijing and the upcoming World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 2025 World Relays take place May 2–3 in Gaborone, Botswana.

_________________________
Ready to weigh in? Whether you agree, disagree, or have insider knowledge to share – the comments section below is waiting for YOUR unique perspective. Join the Trackalerts Social conversation now!

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Edwin Allen Extends Jamaican Sprint Dominance at Penn Relays with 10th Girls’ 4x100m Title

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie equals Jamaica Junior 100m record at World U20 Championships

Record-Breaking Registration for 49th Berlin Marathon

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, and Shanieka Ricketts Triumph at Leverkusen Meet

Record-Holder Omanyala Aims for Sub-9.77 Performance in Nairobi

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *