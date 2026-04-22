The full entry list for the 2025 World Relays is now available, and the field is stacked. World Athletics confirmed that 723 athletes representing 40 countries will compete on May 2 and 3 in Gaborone, Botswana. Every team that won a gold medal at last year’s edition is back to defend its title.

Host nation Botswana enters as one of the teams to watch. The squad includes 200m Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo, who will run in the 4x100m, and 400m World Champion Collen Kebinatshipi, who lines up in the 4x400m. Kebinatshipi will be joined in that relay by fellow World Champions Bayapo Ndori and Leungo Scotch, giving Botswana a powerful lineup on home soil.

Jamaica at the World Relays 2026

Jamaica brings its usual firepower to the World Relays. Oblique Seville, the reigning 100m World Champion, heads the men’s squad. On the women’s side, sprint legends Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson — a two-time World Champion — are also entered, making Jamaica one of the most dangerous relay teams in the field.

Canada’s 4x100m squad reads like a who’s who of relay running. Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Aaron Brown, the group that won Olympic gold together, are all entered. That quartet will be looking to carry that momentum into Gaborone.

Italy also brings a standout name. World Indoor Champion Zaynab Dosso is listed on the Italian women’s 4x100m team, adding another high-profile athlete to an already competitive event.

Beyond the racing itself, the stakes at this meet go beyond medals. Athletes and teams have the chance to earn qualification spots for both the 2026 World Championships in Beijing and the upcoming World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 2025 World Relays take place May 2–3 in Gaborone, Botswana.

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