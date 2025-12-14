Featured

Sinclaire Johnson Sets American Record at Kalakaua Merrie Mile

By Anthony Foster
Sinclaire Johnson

The Kalakaua Merrie Mile in Waikiki saw history made on Saturday (13 Dec) as Sinclaire Johnson broke the American record in the road mile. Johnson crossed the finish line in 4:21.66 on a warm and windy morning in Honolulu.

The event used a special mixed-sex pursuit format. The women’s runners started 31 seconds before the men. Prize money went to athletes based on their overall finishing positions, not separated by gender.

Johnson’s winning time ranks as the second fastest ever recorded at the distance. Her performance also stands as the world’s best time this year in the road mile.

Nikki Hiltz claimed second place overall with a time of 4:24.50. Josh Hoey was the fastest man on the course, running 3:54.77 to finish third overall. Kenya’s Susan Ejore took fourth place in 4:26.47.

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Ryan Crouser are NACAC Athletes of the Year
Thompson-Herah, Crouser named NACAC AOY
Bouwahjgie Nkrumie sets new Jamaica junior 100m record at World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia
Bouwahjgie Nkrumie equals Jamaica Junior 100m record at World U20 Championships
Sanya Richards-Ross celebrates Emmy win as NBC Olympic team honored in New York
Sanya Richards-Ross celebrates Emmy win as NBC Olympic team honored in New York

Hobbs Kessler finished fifth with 3:56.21, while Yared Nuguse rounded out the top finishers in 3:57.25. Both men posted strong performances despite starting behind the women’s field.

The following day brought the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday. Great Britain’s Calli Hauger-Thackery won the women’s race in 2:30:44. Weldlibanos Tsegay from Eritrea claimed victory in the men’s division with a time of 2:13:41.

The weekend of racing in Hawaii showcased both elite mile runners and marathoners competing in challenging weather conditions. Johnson’s record-breaking performance highlighted the two-day event.

_________________________
