ArticlesFeatured

Jamaica coast into women’s 4x400m final

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis
Tokyo , Japan - 20 September 2025; Nickisha Pryce of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win her women's 4x400m relay heat during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m team produced an authoritative performance en route to winning their heat in what was at the time a world-leading 3:22.77. Fourteen minutes later, Team USA claimed the world lead.

Tokyo , Japan – 20 September 2025; Nickisha Pryce of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win her women’s 4x400m relay heat during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Jamaica showed they are serious medal contenders when the final comes around. The team of Dejanae Oakley (50.54), Stacey-Ann Williams (50.17), Roneisha McGregor (52.42) and Nikisha Pryce (49.64) won by more than a second ahead of their closest rival, Norway, who registered 3:23.84. Poland was third in 3:24.39.

You Might Also Like

BARRED!! O’Hara, Hyde out of Penn Relays

JEH for Glasgow Indoor; Radcliffe disagrees to reset WR

Change of venue for Americas YOG Athletics Trials

Bolt: “When it comes to 200m, I am a different person”

Bailey wins 400m at Conference USA Championships

Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *