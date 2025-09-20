Jamaica coast into women’s 4x400m final

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m team produced an authoritative performance en route to winning their heat in what was at the time a world-leading 3:22.77. Fourteen minutes later, Team USA claimed the world lead.

Tokyo , Japan – 20 September 2025; Nickisha Pryce of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win her women’s 4x400m relay heat during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Jamaica showed they are serious medal contenders when the final comes around. The team of Dejanae Oakley (50.54), Stacey-Ann Williams (50.17), Roneisha McGregor (52.42) and Nikisha Pryce (49.64) won by more than a second ahead of their closest rival, Norway, who registered 3:23.84. Poland was third in 3:24.39.