Jamaica coast into women’s 4x400m final

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m team produced an authoritative performance en route to winning their heat in what was at the time a world-leading 3:22.77. Fourteen minutes later, Team USA claimed the world lead.
Nevertheless, Jamaica showed they are serious medal contenders when the final comes around. The team of Dejanae Oakley (50.54), Stacey-Ann Williams (50.17), Roneisha McGregor (52.42) and Nikisha Pryce (49.64) won by more than a second ahead of their closest rival, Norway, who registered 3:23.84. Poland was third in 3:24.39.