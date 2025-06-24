Julien Alfred Joins 100m Showdown at 2025 Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. – Julien Alfred, the Olympic 100m champion and Saint Lucia’s most decorated sprinter, is the latest addition to the 100m lineup at the 50th Prefontaine Classic.

The race will bring together the full women’s 100m podium from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the first time since the final. Alfred will face silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson and bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at Hayward Field, where all three will renew their rivalry in one of the season’s most anticipated matchups.

Alfred made history in Paris by winning Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. She clocked a personal best and national record of 10.72 seconds in the 100m final. Just days later, she added a second medal with a 22.08-second run to claim silver in the 200m.

Her season continued with a win in the Wanda Diamond League Final, where she ran 10.88 seconds to secure the Diamond Trophy in the women’s 100m. Earlier in the year, Alfred earned gold in the 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The 2024 season also saw her extend her record as Saint Lucia’s top sprinter. In addition to her outdoor marks, she holds national indoor records in the 60m (6.94), 200m (22.01), 300m (36.05), and 400m (52.97) short track events.

Alfred, a former standout at the University of Texas, won three NCAA titles, including the 2022 100m title held at Hayward Field. Her return to the Eugene venue sets the stage for a memorable matchup in front of fans who witnessed her rise through the collegiate ranks.

The 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic is expected to feature one of the strongest women’s sprint fields of the year, with the Olympic medalists now confirmed for a head-to-head clash in the 100m.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Athlete fields are being updated on an ongoing basis. All athletes currently confirmed to compete at this year’s Pre Classic can be viewed at PreClassic.com (PreClassic.com/schedule).

Media accommodations can be explored at www.eugenecascadescoast.org/lodging.

Air travel options to Eugene can be found at www.flyeug.com.

