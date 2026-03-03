Featured

Kishane Thompson, Shericka Jackson and Tina Clayton Deliver Statement Runs

By trackalerts.com
Kishane Thompson - Jamaica Trials
Kishane Thompson

 The Gibson McCook Relays 60m results headlined a fast evening of sprinting at the National Stadium, with several athletes, including Kishane Thompson, posting personal bests in the short dash and strong marks across other events.

Olympic medalist Kishane Thompson led the men’s 60 meters, stopping the clock at 6.46 seconds with a +0.7 m/s wind. The mark was a personal best. Bryan Levell followed closely in 6.47, also a PB, while Ackeem Blake ran 6.48. Kadrian Goldson finished fourth in 6.50, equaling his lifetime best.

In another section of the men’s 60m, Sandrey Davison clocked 6.51 with a +1.4 m/s wind for a personal best. Gary Card ran 6.52, also a PB, and missed the all-time Jamaican Under-20 record by 0.01 seconds.

The women’s 60 meters produced a tight finish. Jonielle Smith won in 7.07 (+1.0), edging World Championships silver medalist Tina Clayton, who ran 7.08. Both athletes showed early-season form as the outdoor campaign builds.

The 400 meters added depth to the program. Deandre Watkin recorded 45.50 in the men’s race. On the women’s side, Shana Kaye Anderson set a personal best of 51.40, one of the top times of the meet.

Field events also featured a standout mark. Raymond Richards cleared 2.26 meters in the high jump, securing one of the leading performances of the day.

Relay action closed the schedule. The Sprintec quartet of McPherson, Goldson, Rodney and Davison ran 38.39 to win the men’s 4×100 meters. In the women’s 4x100m, the Jamaican national team posted 42.92 to set a meet record, with Shericka Jackson, Jodean Williams, Tina Clayton and Jonielle Smith combining for the victory.

_________________________
