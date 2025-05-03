Tinch, Warholm shine while Thompson loses season opener in China

By Noel ‘Bravo’ Francis

American Cordell Tinch moved an inch closer to the men’s 110mh world record, registering a jaw-dropping 12.87 seconds. The American, who won last week in Xiamen, proved that his performance was no fluke as he climbed to joint 4th on the all-time list with fellow countryman David Oliver.

In the women’s 100mh, Grace Stark bounced back from last week’s mishap with flawless hurdling, bursting the tape at 12.42 seconds and establishing a meeting record. Jamaica’s two-time world champion Danielle Williams was second in 12.55 seconds.”The competition was pretty good, it was a strong one, and I finished well,” Williams opined. “I had a pretty good start, but in the middle I got a little bit difficult around hurdle eight, which threw me out a little bit, but I finished strongly.”

Warholm with another world lead.

World record holder Karsten Warholm, fresh off his 300mh world best last week, produced another fast time with a world-leading 47.28 seconds in the men’s 400mh. Unlike last week when he competed over eight hurdles, Warholm was not as smooth negotiating the ten barriers this time around. “It was a very messy race. I hit a couple of hurdles, so 47.28 with such a messy race shows potential, Warholm reasoned. “I don’t think I learned anything from today. I almost stopped and lost quite a bit of time. Still, a win is a win, and 47.28 is not too shabby.”

Simbine continues his winning streak

Akani Simbine

In the men’s 100m, just like at the Paris Olympics, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson led up to the 90m before being caught, this time by South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who showed great top-end speed to clinch victory in 9.98 seconds with Thompson 0.01 behind. “Another win. I’m not happy with the race, but taking the win is good,” said Simbine, who timed his lean to perfection. “I’m not happy with the start, it is just frustrating that I did not get it right today, but I was at least able to make up for that mistake and get the win. I have World Relays and then Atlanta the following week, and then on to the Diamond League in Morocco. It is a busy May, but I’m looking forward to working on what I need to work on to get better.”

Kishane Thompson

World Indoor champion Chris Bailey ran a lifetime best (44.17) to win the men’s 400m. Bailey outsprinted world leader Bayapo Ndori (44.32) of Botswana, who led coming into the home straight. Olympic champion Quincy Hall, making his outdoor season debut, finished 9th in 45.99. “I am happy about refreshing my personal best after last week, it felt great,” said Bailey. “It was not my favourite pace during the race, but I cannot complain about the result. Everything is working out pretty well right now; I have a lot of faith in my coach.”

Anavia Battle notched a second consecutive win in the women’s 200m, crossing the line in a meeting record 22.42 seconds. “I am getting used to winning at the Diamond League. It is such a good feeling. I wouldn’t say that was the best execution for a race I have had. I had to work today, and I need to put some pieces together when I get back. It is a really good place to be in May.”

Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma looked commanding in winning the women’s 800m in a world-leading, meeting and national record 1:56.64.

Duplantis sets another meeting record

Elsewhere, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a meeting record in the men’s pole vault, clearing 6.11m. Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo opened his season on a winning note, taking the men’s triple jump after bounding out to 17.03m on his first attempt. Jamaica’s Jordan Scott gave Pichardo the biggest scare when he responded in the third round with 17.00m.