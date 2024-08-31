Queen of the Hill, Kerrica secures Jamaica’s second gold

Lima, Peru – Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill retained her 100m hurdles title in 12.99 seconds (-0.3 m/s) at the World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru. Hill, who joined the professional ranks last season, wore a cloak of invincibility throughout the rounds that it would have been unwise to bet against her.

Running in lane four, Hill got off to her trademark bullet start and showed she was in a different league, winning by daylight. As in the women’s 100m, Hill ensured Jamaica maintained its dominance with consecutive sprint hurdles titles, which started at the Nairobi championships in 2021 with current world leader Ackera Nugent.

Kerrica Hill Extends Jamaica’s Reign in 100m Hurdles at U20 Worlds

Having conquered her age group, Hill is looking forward to the future. “It feels good to win, and, as I said before, I came here to run my own race. The next step is to become a senior.”

Adaejah Hodge Triumphs in 200m, Overcoming Challenges to Win Gold

Jamaica’s Shanoya Douglas collected bronze in a highly competitive women’s 200m final. Finishing ahead of Douglas were Paris 2024 Olympic semifinalists Adaejah Hodge (22.74) of the British Virgin Islands and Australian speedster Torrie Lewis (22.88). Douglas, who had the slowest reaction time crossed the line in 23.10 seconds.

Adaejah Hodge Shines Bright with 200m Win at U20 Championships

“I’m super grateful. This year has been so tough, and I’m trying really hard not to get emotional right now, but I’m just super proud of myself,” said Hodge, who competed as a guest at the Jamaica National Championships. “It took a lot of work, and it took a lot of dedication to be here in my shoes, and I’m just happy that I delivered. I just have to thank God for everything.

Hodge added, “I almost quit this whole season with my stress fracture. Many times, I thought I couldn’t rebound, but this will show that faith is bigger than whatever I thought of, and I knew God had me today, so I just came out here with the confidence to deliver.”

South Africa’s Bayanda Completes Sprint Double in 200m Victory

South Africa’s Walaza Bayanda (20.52) completed a fine sprint double when he held off Australia’s rising 16-year-old sensation Gout Gout, who registered a personal best of 20.60 seconds.

“I learned that if you say you’re an athlete, you have to be in control of everything, even if it’s cold, it’s hot, just be there, pop up and do what you do best. Then if you’re strong, you’ll win. If you’re weak, we’ll see,” said Bayanda.

Gout, a towering figure was pleased with his effort. “I was really nervous but I just told myself to stay relaxed focus my bend as soon as I came up that bend just really chase what is up and that is what I did and I couldn’t be any prouder.”

