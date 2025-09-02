Shelly’s Last Dance as Jamaica Names Tokyo 2025 World Championships Team

Jamaica has named a powerful squad for the 2025 World Athletics Championships set for September 13-21 in Tokyo, Japan, with some of the nation’s biggest stars aiming to defend titles and chase new ones.

The men’s 100m will once again spotlight Jamaica’s new generation of sprinters, led by Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville, both seen among the favorites for the crown. They will be joined by Akeem Blake in a field loaded with world-class talent.

On the women’s sprint side, Shericka Jackson returns to defend her 200m title and will also line up in the 100m alongside Tina Clayton and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Fraser-Pryce, who earned bronze in the 100m at the last edition, has confirmed Tokyo will be her last major championship, adding significance to her farewell run.

Antonio Watson, the defending 400m world champion, is running his way back into form. Watson will be joined by Rusheen McDonald in the event.

In one of the most competitive and unpredictable events in world track and field, the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica fields a world-class quartet. Defending champion Danielle Williams, national record-holder Ackera Nugent, and Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper headline the lineup, with Amoi Brown completing the squad. The sprint hurdles could deliver some of the team’s best medal chances in Tokyo.

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts enters the championships among the gold medal contender. She will team up with Ackelia Smith, who is also part of the long jump squad while Tajay Gayle and Carey McLeod are down for the men’s long jump.

In the women’s 400m, Nickisha Pryce, Dejanea Oakley and Stacey-Ann Williams will represent Jamaica, while Rushell Clayton anchors the women’s 400m hurdles team with Shiann Salmon and Andrenette Knight. Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason carry hopes in the men’s sprint hurdles.

Relay depth remains a strength, with Jamaica naming deep pools for both the 4x100m and 4x400m events.

Technical Leader Maurice Wilson will oversee preparations, supported by coaches Mr. Bertland Cameron, Mark Elliott, Paul Francis, Michael Frater, Marlon Gayle, Lacena Golding Clarke, Kerrylee Ricketts, Julian Robinson.

