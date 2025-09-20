ArticlesFeatured

Jamaica qualify for women’s 4x100m final

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Jodean Williams, Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton and Jonielle Smith of Team Jamaica pose for a photo after competing in the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica will have the opportunity to add to its record of the most relay medals (17) in the women’s 4x100m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships when they compete in the final.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Jodean Williams, Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton and Jonielle Smith of Team Jamaica pose for a photo after competing in the Women’s 4×100 Metres Relay Heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Competing in Heat One, the team of Jodean Williams, Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, and Jonielle Smith cruised to victory in a season’s best 41.80 seconds. Spain finished second in 42.53 seconds, ahead of France, which ran a season’s best of 42.71.

“We have fast women,” said Jonielle Smith, who ran the anchor leg. “We have smart women also, so the goal was to get the baton around and get it around efficiently. This was basically a practice run for the final, and we did just that. It was a very good run from start to finish. We came in with confidence. We had Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce praying for us; she encouraged us from the training camp, coming forward to here. We were very, very confident, and today we displayed that.”

More Read

Olympic champion Usain Bolt fights to recover $12 million from SSL
Bolt eyes football career in 2018
Winston “Gus” Cooper, a True Bahamian Legend in Track & Field
Startlist for the 30th Annual Pure Water/JC/R. Danny Williams Meet

You Might Also Like

Ryan Bailey loves Jamaica, but says celebration was taken the wrong way

Thomas, Durant, Bellille get World Champs marks at Falcon Last Chance Meet.

Bolt is among many “protecting children from exploitation and abuse”

Hughes 10.20, Powell 10.35 at GC Foster Classics

Shericka Jackson headlines Jamaica’s team for NACAC Open Championships

Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *