Natoya Goule-Toppin Joins Groundbreaking Women’s Only 776 Invitational in New York

Natoya Goule-Toppin will be part of a pioneering move to champion women’s athletics at the 776 Invitational, hosted by Athlos Sports. The event, led by entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis star Serena Williams, aims to elevate the financial stakes of women’s track events.

“As we sprint into the future of women’s track, Athlos NYC makes a historic investment in the sport with the largest purse ever for a women’s track event. Expect prizes for every lane,” the organizers said.

Biggest Purse in Women’s Track Event History

The competition, which will take place in New York City at Icahn Stadium on September 26, is groundbreaking as it is exclusively for women. The winners of several races will walk away with US$60,000, a substantial increase compared to typical Diamond League awards. Runners-up will receive $25,000, and third-place finishers will earn $10,000. Fourth place will take home $8,000, with fifth and sixth receiving $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

For Natoya Goule-Toppin, this event represents more than just a race. “Athlos NYC represents a powerful convergence of speed, strength, endurance, and sisterhood. What really drew me to this event is its focus on showcasing women in track and field. It’s an opportunity to put a spotlight on our talents, our stories, and the sheer grit that we bring to the track. The energy of New York City is always a great one with the fans. It’s not just another meet; it’s a statement.”

Athlos is also offering more than just prize money. “All athletes participating in Athlos NYC will earn more than the purse reward through our unique giveback program. 10% of all revenues from ticketing, commercial sponsorship, and broadcast will be redistributed to all participating athletes, making this the biggest prize offering in the history of women’s track-only events.”

The organizers, in their push to highlight women in sports, emphasize, “These are women who write a story with every step. Time does not pass them by; they run it down.”

Natoya Goule-Toppin further added, “The future of women’s track and field is bright and limitless. As more events like Athlos NYC emerge, we’ll see increased visibility and respect for women athletes. I plan to shape this future by continuing to push my own limits, setting new records, and using my platform to inspire the next generation of runners. I want to help upcoming athletes achieve more than I did.”

Star-Studded Lineup for 776 Invitational

Several other top athletes are set to compete, including Paris 2024 Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, Annie Tagoe, Lieke Klaver, Kendra Harrison, Marileidy Paulino, Alaysha Johnson, Halima Nakaayi, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Gudaf Tsegay, Jenna Prandini, Marie Tou-Smith, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

