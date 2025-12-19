Mondo Duplantis Wins 2nd Straight BBC Sport Award for Second Consecutive Year

Pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis has claimed the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award for the second time in a row. The Swedish-American athlete received the BBC Sport Award honor through a public vote in London.

Mondo Duplantis becomes only the fourth person ever to win the BBC award in back-to-back years. He joins an exclusive group that includes legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, boxing icon Muhammad Ali, and tennis great Roger Federer.

“Thank you so much. I am super honored and I super appreciate it,” Mondo Duplantis said after accepting the award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

The 25-year-old faced strong competition for the title. American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was also named to the shortlist for the award. McLaughlin-Levrone had an outstanding 2024 season, breaking world records in the 400-meter hurdles.

Duplantis dominated pole vaulting throughout 2024. He broke his own world record multiple times during the year and won the Olympic gold medal in Paris. His consistent performances at major competitions made him a standout choice for voters.

The BBC World Sport Star award recognizes athletes from around the world who have achieved excellence in their sport. Winners are chosen through public voting, giving fans a direct voice in selecting the champion.

This latest recognition adds to Duplantis’s growing collection of honors. His ability to perform at the highest level year after year has made him one of track and field’s biggest stars.

