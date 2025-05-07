Duplantis, Chopra Headline Star-Studded Field for 64th Zlatá Tretra Ostrava

World record-holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra are set to headline an all-star lineup at the 64th edition of Zlatá Tretra Ostrava, one of the marquee events on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold circuit.

Duplantis Ready to Soar Higher

Sweden’s pole vault king, Duplantis, is fresh off a 6.11m victory at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai, where he comfortably cleared the height on his first attempt. Greek rival Emmanouil Karalis also soared over the 6.00m barrier, but Duplantis responded with a flawless 6.11m on his very first try, securing the win.

“It’s great to be back in Ostrava. Vaulting right in front of the main stand, that direct contact with the fans is something I really enjoy,” said Duplantis. “By the time of the meet, I’ll have several competitions under my belt, so I should be ready for a strong performance. Maybe I’ll even try to attack the meeting record of 6.12m, or even go higher.”

Duplantis, at just 25, has redefined the event, breaking the world record 11 times and consistently clearing six meters—more than all other active vaulters combined. His current meeting record of 6.12m, set in 2023, is on notice as the Swedish star eyes the skies once again.

Chopra’s Long-Awaited Return

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is also set to compete, marking his long-anticipated debut at Zlatá Tretra after previous attempts were cut short due to injury. Chopra, who made history as the first Indian to win a World Championships gold in 2023 with a personal best of 89.94m, is excited to join the event led by his coach and javelin legend Jan Železný.

“I am excited to announce that I will be competing at Zlatá Tretra Ostrava this year. It’s a legendary meet and this edition will be extra special,” said Chopra. “My coach Jan Železný not only won there many times but is also the director of the event. I am feeling great and hope you will see some really nice and long throws.”

Chopra’s journey to Ostrava follows his appearance at the Diamond League in Doha on May 16 and his debut at a javelin meet in Bengaluru, India, on May 24.

Stacked Lineup and Czech Stars

The excitement in Ostrava doesn’t stop with Duplantis and Chopra. Norwegian middle-distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Dutch 400m hurdles ace Femke Bol, and New Zealand’s Olympic silver medalist Maddison-Lee Wesche are among the top names confirmed for the event.

Local fans will also have plenty to cheer for with Czech talents Jakub Vadlejch, Lurdes Gloria Manuel, Tomáš Staněk, Jan Štefela, and Karolína Maňasová set to compete. Rising sprint star Gout Gout, fresh off a strong season in Australia, will line up in the 200m, eyeing Usain Bolt’s meeting record of 19.83 set back in 2008.

More than Just a Meet

Zlatá Tretra Ostrava is not only about world-class athletics. This year, the event partners with Czech sports brand Bimystake, which will provide competition gear. Bimystake is known for its philosophy that mistakes are part of athletic growth, a message echoed by Czech record holder Petr Svoboda.

Fans can also expect a vibrant sports fan zone on June 24, featuring autograph sessions, sustainable catering, and souvenirs. The main program begins at 6:00 PM local time.

Tickets and Broadcast Information

Tickets for the event are available at tickets.zlatatretra.cz starting at 190 CZK, with special group rates for schools and clubs. Organizers recommend booking early as demand is high.

Zlatá Tretra Ostrava will be broadcast live to 140 countries, with last year’s Czech viewership reaching 400,000 and a media value of 663 million CZK.

The 64th edition promises a packed stadium, thrilling competitions, and the world’s best athletes pushing the limits of human performance in Ostrava.

