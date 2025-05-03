Russell, Richards produce record runs as Grand Slam Track Miami gets underway

Masai Russell delivered the performance of her career on Friday night (May 2), blazing to a wind-legal 12.17 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles to set a new American record and post the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event on day 1 of Grand Slam Track in Miami.

Under clear skies and ideal sprint conditions at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, the Olympic champion edged compatriot Tia Jones by just 0.02 seconds in a dramatic start to the second Grand Slam Track meet of the season.

“I wasn’t expecting that. I always tell y’all when it’s time for me to run fast, I love to run fast,” Russell said after the race. “I know if I had the wind to my back I’m very competitive against anybody in the world.”

Jones’ 12.19 moved her to third on the all-time world list. The pair will meet again in the flat 100m on Saturday as part of the women’s Short Hurdles Race Group.

Richards Claims World Lead in 200m Photo Finish

The men’s 200m produced an equally thrilling finish, with Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards narrowly edging Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic. Both were credited with 19.86 seconds, with Richards given the nod in a photo finish.

“This is a fast track. It might be the fastest track in the world right now,” said Richards, who missed the season opener in Kingston due to illness. “Come back tomorrow, $100k on the line and I am looking forward to it.”

Ogando’s mark equaled the Dominican national record and was one of several standout performances by Caribbean athletes on the night.

Paulino Edges Naser in Grand Slam Track 400m Showdown

In the women’s 400m, Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino clocked a season-best 49.21 to defeat Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, setting up another showdown in Sunday’s 200m final.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos continued his dominance in the men’s 400m hurdles, winning comfortably in 47.97. The 2022 world champion extended his unbeaten streak in the Long Hurdles Race Group with a near one-second victory over American Chris Robinson, who holds the current world lead in the flat 400m.

Jefferson-Wooden Flies in Grand Slam Track Wind-Aided 100m

The sprints also saw a fast but wind-aided result in the women’s 100m. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran 10.75 with a +2.4 m/s tailwind to outpace Tamari Davis. They will face off again in Saturday’s 200m.

In distance action, reigning world 1500m champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain made a statement in the men’s 1500m, winning in 3:34.51.

“I executed exactly what I wanted to today, but I’m surrounded by amazing racers,” said Kerr, who struggled through the indoor season with injury. “A lot of emotion came out at the end there and it’s mostly due to not having the best winter, being a little bit behind but knowing that I’m back now.”

Behind him, American teammates Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker rounded out the podium in a reshuffle of the Olympic pecking order from Paris. The group returns Saturday for the 800m.

In a tactical men’s 3000m, Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran stunned defending Slam champion Grant Fisher in the final strides. Coscoran clocked 8:17.56, winning by four-hundredths of a second after a slow early pace led to a sprint finish.

Ngetich Keeps Momentum with 5000m World Lead

Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich followed up her recent road 10km world record with another standout effort, posting a world-leading 14:25.80 in the women’s 5000m. She led most of the race despite trying to recruit pacing help from Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa.

“I knew she would move at either 100 meters or 200 meters, so I tried to accelerate with 200 meters to go,” said Ngetich. “I got the world record just a few days ago. It gave me motivation to come and push here.”

The Grand Slam Track Miami continues through the weekend with $100,000 bonuses on the line for athletes who win their Race Group.

