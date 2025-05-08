Davis-Woodhall, Mihambo, and Iapichino Set for Long Jump Showdown at Stockholm Diamond League

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, two-time World Champion Malaika Mihambo, and European Indoor Champion Larissa Iapichino are set to headline a star-studded women’s long jump competition at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15, organizers announced Wednesday (7 May).

The showdown at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium promises to be one of the marquee events of the evening, with Davis-Woodhall coming off an impressive series of performances this season. Known for her electric runway speed and fierce competitiveness, the American will look to challenge Mihambo, the reigning world champion whose dominance in the event has been unmatched over the past three years.

Mihambo, who clinched gold at both the 2019 and 2022 World Championships, is expected to be Davis-Woodhall’s biggest rival. The German star is known for her consistency and ability to deliver clutch jumps under pressure, making her a formidable opponent on any stage.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Larissa Iapichino, the European Indoor Champion, will add to the competition’s firepower. Iapichino, who has steadily climbed the global ranks, is seen as the breakout star of European long jump. Her performances indoors this season have been exceptional, and she is widely viewed as a medal contender heading into the World Championships.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts