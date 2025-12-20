Noah Lyles Eyes 400m Future But Training Poses Challenge for Olympic Champion

Noah Lyles, the world’s fastest man in the 200 meters shared his thoughts on moving up in distance during a recent visit to India.

Noah Lyles appeared as the official starter for the Bajaj Pune Marathon on Sunday. The American sprinter used the opportunity to discuss his career plans with Sportstar during his time in the country.

Lyles explained that a move to the 400 meters remains uncertain. The challenge isn’t the race itself but rather the preparation required.

Noah Lyles talks 400m

“I ran a 400m last year … but I don’t see it happening for me to run a competitive event,” Lyles told reporters. He emphasized that any serious attempt at the longer distance would come after the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The 200m World Champion currently holds multiple global titles in his signature event. His success on the track has made him one of the sport’s biggest personalities.

During the interview, Noah Lyles also addressed topics beyond his racing plans. He shared perspectives on the World Athletics Awards and discussed how his public persona differs from his private personality.

The training demands of the 400m appear to be the main obstacle preventing an earlier transition. “It’s not the race. It’s the training. That’s the hard part,” Lyles explained.

His appearance in Pune brought international attention to the marathon event. Lyles served in his role as starter before sitting down for the wide-ranging conversation about his athletic career.

The Los Angeles Olympics represent a potential turning point for future event choices. Until then, Lyles indicated he plans to focus on the distances where he has already achieved championship success.

