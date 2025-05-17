Ofili and Dos Santos Set World Records at Adidas Atlanta City Games

Favour Ofili and Alison dos Santos delivered record-breaking performances at the Adidas Atlanta City Games in Piedmont Park, igniting the five-lane built-up track with all-time bests in their respective events.

Ofili blazed to a historic 15.85 (+2.0) in the women’s 150m straight, setting the fastest time ever recorded in the event. The Nigerian star was unchallenged, with Tamari Davis trailing in second at 16.14. Ofili’s performance marked one of the highlights of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet, signaling her dominance in the rarely contested distance. Jamaican Ashanti Moore ran 16.50 to take 3rd in the event.

In the men’s 200m hurdles, Brazil’s Alison dos Santos followed suit with an all-time world best of 21.85 (+1.5), comfortably beating Caleb Dean, who clocked 22.30. Dos Santos, the reigning world champion, showcased his impeccable form as he gears up for a busy season on the global circuit.

Caribbean Athletes at Adidas Atlanta City Games

Jamaican long jumper Carey McLeod was a standout for the Caribbean, leaping to a stunning 8.33m (+1.6) to claim victory. His jump outclassed Italy’s Mattia Furlani, who finished second with 8.28m (+1.7), and Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald, who set a national record with 8.22m (0.0) for third place. Jamaica’s Nikaoli Williams also impressed, landing a personal best of 8.13m (+1.6) to finish fourth, while Sweden’s Tobias Montler rounded out the top five with 8.09m (+1.4).

In the men’s 150m, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala powered through the line in 14.70 (-1.1), securing victory over Bahamian Terrence Jones, who clocked 14.93. Omanyala’s win continues his streak of impressive early-season form, setting the tone for his sprint ambitions.

The men’s 100m saw South Africa’s Akani Simbine storm to a wind-assisted 9.86 (+2.3) in the final, backing up his legal 10.13 (+1.7) performance in the heats. Udodi Onwuzurike of Nigeria followed closely with 10.05 to take second. Jamaican Deandre Daley with 10.12 was the 3rd place finisher.

In the men’s 200m straight, Zharnel Hughes showed off his form with a blistering but windy 19.55 (+2.2), edging Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, who crossed in 19.63, and South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk, who finished in 20.03. Hughes’ time was just off Tyson Gay’s all-time best of 19.41 in the rarely run straight 200m.

Women’s Events See Fast Times and Big Performances

In the women’s 100m, Cambrea Sturgis took the 100m in 10.98 (+1.2), narrowly edging McKenzie Long in a dramatic photo finish. In the 200m straight, Lynna Irby-Jackson stormed to a 22.22 (+1.7) win, leaving Tamara Clark trailing in 22.71.

The hurdles saw Keni Harrison dominate with a wind-assisted 12.30 (+2.1) in the 100m hurdles, outpacing Tia Jones (12.36) and Grace Stark (12.36). Nadine Visser followed in fourth with a 12.68. Megan Tapper 12.66, who ran 12.66 in the heats, returned with 12.93 for 5th in the final. Ackera Nugent ran 12.60 in the heats.

Trey Cunningham led the way in the men’s 110m hurdles, clocking 13.16 to secure victory, followed by Freddie Crittenden in 13.33, while Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett finished third with a time of 13.55.

In the women’s long jump, World Indoor champion Claire Bryant soared to 7.03m (+2.4) to clinch victory, while Olympic medalist Jasmine Moore secured second with a 7.02m (+2.6, legal 6.69m). Quanesha Burks placed third with a jump of 6.80m (+0.9), and Nigeria’s Ese Brume, returning after a car accident, took fourth with a 6.70m (0.0) effort.

Matt Ludwig cleared 5.83m to win the men’s pole vault, demonstrating consistency and form as the season picks up steam.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts