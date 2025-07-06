Kishane Thompson wins 100m at Prefontaine Classic as Caribbean athletes deliver top performances

EUGENE, Oregon— Kishane Thompson led a strong showing by Caribbean athletes at the Prefontaine Classic, claiming the men’s 100 metres title in 9.85 seconds on Saturday (5 July), as the 50th anniversary of the Eugene Diamond League meet produced two world records, and several world-leading marks at Hayward Field.

Thompson, who entered the race with a world lead of 9.75 from Kingston, continued his rise on the global sprinting stage. Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, born in Anguilla, placed second in 9.91, while Jamaican Ackeem Blake finished fifth in 10.03.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Ackera Nugent of Jamaica controlled the race from start to finish, winning in 12.32 (+0.4) over Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan (12.38). American Kendra Harrison and Masai Russell tied for third at 12.50, while Jamaica’s world champion Danielle Williams clocked 12.51 to finish fifth.

Julien Alfred, representing Saint Lucia, finished runner-up in the women’s 100m, clocking 10.77 (-1.5) behind American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who won in 10.75. Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith was third in 10.90, and Jamaica’s champion Tina Clayton followed in fourth at 11.02. Sha’Carri Richardson, the reigning world champion, placed ninth and last in 11.19.

The men’s 200m featured Caribbean representation in the top six. Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic finished third in 19.94, Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago took fifth in 20.23, and Jamaica’s Bryan Levell placed sixth in 20.25.

In the women’s 800m, Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ran a season’s best 1:58.49 for fifth. Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma led the field in 1:57.10.

Ralford Mullings, the NCAA men’s discus champion, secured second with a 68.98m effort. Fellow Jamaican and Olympic Games champion Roje Stona finished fourth at 65.62m. In the men’s shot put, Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell took fifth with a best of 22.04m.

Two Jamaican hurdlers contested the men’s 400m hurdles final. Assinie Wilson finished seventh in 49.89, while Malik James-King crossed in eighth at 50.21. The race was won by Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, who posted a world-leading 46.65.

In the women’s 400m, Jamaica’s Dejanea Oakley finished fifth in 51.45. American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the field with a winning time of 49.43.

The women’s 100m Invitational featured three Caribbean sprinters. Leah Bertrand of Trinidad and Tobago clocked 11.15 (+1.7) to finish sixth. Jamaicans Alana Reid (11.34) and Briana Williams (11.37) placed eighth and ninth, respectively.

In the women’s long jump, Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith reached 6.67m (-0.4) to place sixth. The event was won by American Tara Davis-Woodhall with a leap of 7.07m (+1.9).

The meet also saw two world records. Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon improved her own mark in the women’s 1500m, clocking 3:48.68. In the women’s 5000m, Beatrice Chebet became the first woman to break 14 minutes, running 13:58.06 to set a new world best.

The Prefontaine Classic, the ninth stop in the Wanda Diamond League series, concluded with multiple world-class performances and served as a critical stage for Caribbean athletes preparing for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.