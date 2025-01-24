Shericka Jackson Set for Potential Season Debut at Queen’s-Grace Jackson Invitational

Jamaican sprint star Shericka Jackson could kick off her 2025 season on Saturday at the Queen’s-Grace Jackson Invitational, taking place at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Shericka Jackson Enters Women’s 60m

Jackson, who missed last year’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to injury, has entered the women’s 60m. The news was confirmed by Olive McNaughton, co-founder of the meet, to the Jamaica Gleaner.

“Shericka has been entered for the meet to contest the women’s 60m, and normally this is the meet she usually opens with. We are looking forward to seeing her here,” McNaughton said.

The potential return of the world 200m champion adds star power to the event and marks a significant step in her comeback after a challenging 2024 season.

Zharnel Hughes Joins the Lineup

The men’s 60m promises to deliver thrilling action, headlined by Zharnel Hughes, the British sprinter who trains with Jamaica’s Racers Track Club. Hughes’ participation bolsters an already competitive lineup, as the invitational continues its tradition of attracting top-tier talent from across Jamaica and the world.

The Queen’s-Grace Jackson Invitational remains a key fixture in Jamaica’s track and field calendar, and fans will be eagerly anticipating Jackson’s potential season.

