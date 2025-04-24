Jamaican Athletes Dominate Field Events on Opening Day of Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA — Jamaican high school athletes put on a commanding display in Thursday’s field event finals at the 129th Penn Relays, winning five of six titles in a showcase of raw power, precision, and promise at Franklin Field.

Shot Put: Wray Sends a Message

Kingston College’s Despiro Wray led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the High School Boys’ Shot Put Championship, launching a best throw of 20.87m (68-5¾) on his sixth and final attempt to claim gold. His series featured four throws over 20 metres.

He was followed by Devonte Edwards of Munro College (19.78m/64-10¾) and Marlando Farquason of Cornwall College (19.67m/64-6½), both producing lifetime bests in a final where Jamaican throwers never relinquished control.

Long Jump: Hunter Takes Flight

Rikoy Hunter of St. Elizabeth Technical soared to 7.30m (23-11½) to claim the Boys’ Long Jump title, edging Romaine Lewis of Calabar (7.22m). Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyrique Vincent of Fatima College rounded out the podium at 7.12m.

Hunter’s series was highlighted by a consistently high performance, capped by a final-round leap into a mild -1.7 m/s headwind. His title marks the second straight year a Jamaican jumper has won this event.

High Jump: Jamaica College Stands Tall

Chavez Penn of Jamaica College cleared 2.09m (6-10¼) to take the High School Boys’ High Jump Championship, edging U.S.-based athletes Vance Harris (2.06m) and Trip Campbell (2.06m) on countback.

Penn was flawless through 2.06m and needed just one attempt at 2.09m to separate himself from the pack, before missing at 2.12m.

Javelin Throw: James Launches Big One

Addison James of Edwin Allen High uncorked a 65.98m (216-6) effort on his opening attempt to secure the Boys’ Javelin Throw title. James never relinquished the lead, and none of his competitors came within seven meters of his mark.

Ojay Ellis (Munro College) was second with 59.14m, while American Nathan Haas (State College, PA) finished third with 58.73m.

Triple Jump: Edwards Just Misses Meet Record

In the Triple Jump, Michael-Andre Edwards of Jamaica College came close to rewriting the record books, leaping 15.95m (52-4) with a legal +1.9 m/s wind, just shy of the meet record 16.01m held by fellow Jamaican Obrien Wasome.

Edwards opened with 15.09m, built through the rounds, and closed strong with 15.95m followed by 15.92m. Joachim Johnson (Episcopal Academy, PA) was second at 14.82m, and Nicardo Grey Clarke of Wolmer’s Boys captured third with an identical 14.82m on countback.

