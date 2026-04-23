Edwin Allen Flex Penn Relays Power as Hydel Eyes 4x400m Defense

Edwin Allen made a commanding start on the opening day of the 130th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, advancing in all three girls’ relays — 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m — while Hydel appeared only in the 4x400m, the event they return to defend.

The perennial contenders, who will also defend their 4x100m title, have won eight of the last 10 editions of that sprint relay.

Hydel produced the leading 4x400m performance, clocking 3:39.55 through Aaliyah Mullings, Nastassia Fletcher, Sashana Johnson and Sashashunta Hemmings. Edwin Allen were narrowly slower with 3:39.56, winning an earlier section thanks to Khalila Satchwell, Kellyann Carr, Britani Barron and Marria Crossfield.

HYdel 4x400m team of Aaliyah Mullings, Nastassia Fletcher, Sashana Johnson and Sashashunta Hemmings at Penn Relays 2026

Holmwood Technical also dipped under 3:40, posting 3:39.82 with Kristen Herbert, Abrina Wright, Maddison Campbell and Annastasia Hall, while Alphansus Davis advanced in 3:44.81 through Kamili Phillip, Tashona Brown, Jadeanne Patterson and Shanika Lindsay.

In the 4x100m heats, Edwin Allen looked sharp in 45.63, powered by Shanique Cassanova, Alexxe Henry, Renecia Edwards and Moesha Gayle. St Jago won their section in 45.73 with Shannia Campbell, Adora Campbell, Martina Parks and Trish-ann Grant.

Excelsior progressed in 46.03 through Roneisha Johnson, Breana Brown, Amoi Kentish and Kedoya Lindo, while Mount Alvernia clocked 46.35 with Sharla Bell, Giana Murray, Shanan Salmon and K’alee Graham.

Sydney Pagon STEM Academy set the fastest time in the 4x800m heats at 9:01.33, with Annateseca Blackwood, Kamaya Graham, Denae Hodges and Alexia Palmer combining effectively. Edwin Allen also secured qualification in 9:02.66, courtesy of Sushana Johnson, Horecia Love, Briana Morris and KevonGaye Fowler.

Alphansus Davis won another section in 9:08.30 through Chevelle White, Ameiah Samuel, Tabbrel Williams and Alikay Reynolds, while Holmwood Technical advanced in 9:14.80 with Jovi Rose, Florence Nafamba, Baby Lindo and Felicia Compass.

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