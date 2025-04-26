Featured

Edwin Allen Extends Jamaican Sprint Dominance at Penn Relays with 10th Girls’ 4x100m Title

By Anthony Foster
Edwin Allen’s sprint queens celebrate after lifting the Championship of America Wheel at the 2025 Penn Relays, securing their ninth High School Girls’ 4x100m title with a winning time of 44.23 seconds. 🏆🇯🇲


PHILADELPHIA – Edwin Allen High tightened its grip on Penn Relays history on Saturday, racing to victory in the High School Girls’ 4x100m Championship of America and delivering another commanding performance by Jamaica’s sprint queens at Franklin Field.

The quartet of Kerelle EtienneJounee ArmstrongRenecia Edwards, and Alexxe Henry clocked 44.23 seconds to top the field, extending Edwin Allen’s run of relay excellence and bringing their tally to 10 titles in the event. Only Vere Technical (JAM), with 15 victories, has more.

The win came with an international flavor. Etienne is from Dominica, and Henry, hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, added regional strength to Edwin Allen’s lineup. Their victory was just shy of the event record 43.18, set by an Edwin Allen squad in 2022 that included twin sprint stars Tina and Tia Clayton.

The final was run under steady rain, which made baton exchanges more difficult, but Edwin Allen’s precision and poise shone through to claim the win.

Hydel High (JAM) kept the race close, finishing second in 44.65 with the team of Shemonique Hazle, Jody-Ann Daley, Nastassia Fletcher, and Sashana Johnson, continuing their strong Penn Relays tradition after winning back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Bullis School (MD) broke up a Jamaican sweep by finishing third in 44.99, just ahead of Holmwood Technical (JAM), fourth in 45.51, and Wolmer’s Girls (JAM), who crossed fifth in 45.57.

St. Mary High (JAM) rounded out the Jamaican presence, finishing ninth in 47.18, ensuring five Jamaican schools competed in the prestigious final.

Saturday’s result further cements Edwin Allen’s place among the fastest teams in Penn Relays history. The school already owns two of the fastest times ever recorded at the meet, 43.62 in 2019 and 43.96 in 2017 — both still standing inside the top three all-time alongside Vere Technical’s 44.32 from 2004.

🏆 Penn Relays 4x100m Final Standings:

  1. Edwin Allen (JAM) – 44.23
  2. Hydel (JAM) – 44.65
  3. Bullis School (MD) – 44.99
  4. Holmwood Technical (JAM) – 45.51
  5. Wolmer’s Girls (JAM) – 45.57
  6. Union Catholic (NJ) – 46.66
  7. Archbishop John Carroll (DC) – 46.91
  8. Woodlawn (MD) – 47.09
  9. St. Mary High (JAM) – 47.18

