Hydel Smashes Penn Relays Record, Claims Fourth Straight 4x400m Title

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Hydel Shatters Penn Relays Record to Capture Fourth Straight 4x400m Title
Hydel Shatters Penn Relays Record to Capture Fourth Straight 4x400m Title

PHILADELPHIA – Hydel High School of Jamaica extended its growing dynasty at the Penn Relays on Saturday (26 April), breaking the meet and Franklin Field records en route to their fourth consecutive High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America title.

Shortly after heavy rain, the team of Natassia Fletcher, Abigail Campbell, Sashana Johnson, and Jody-Ann Daley dominated from the gun, crossing the line in 3:30.42 — shattering the previous Penn Relays record of 3:32.77, set by another Hydel team in 2022, and the facility mark of 3:31.68 established by Montverde Academy (FL) earlier this year.

Hydel surged to the break line first, leaving Bullis School (MD), Edwin Allen (JAM), and Holmwood Tech (JAM) trailing by nearly 10 meters. That gap widened to nearly 20 meters at the halfway mark, a lead Hydel never relinquished despite a hard-charging Bullis team on the anchor.

Hydel’s splits — 53.06 for Fletcher, 52.46 for Campbell, 52.47 for Johnson, and 52.28 for Daley — showcased their depth and efficiency, producing one of the fastest team relay performances in Penn Relays history.

Bullis School, featuring Tatum Lynn, Kennedy Brown, Chriselle Campbell, and Sydney Sutton, battled hard but had to settle for second in 3:33.30, a time that now ranks as the third-fastest ever at the Penn Relays behind Hydel’s new mark and their 2022 record.

Edwin Allen’s quartet of Shanique Cassanova, Jounee Armstrong, Kellyann Carr, and Marria Crossfield finished third in 3:36.14, while Holmwood Tech took fourth in 3:38.80.

The Jamaican powerhouse’s victory pushed Hydel’s total 4x400m wins at Penn Relays to six, tying them for second on the all-time list with Holmwood Tech (6 titles). Only Vere Technical, also from Jamaica, has more, with 11 victories.

Hydel’s historic run also shifts the event’s all-time top performances. Before Saturday, the top times included Hydel’s 3:32.77 (2022), 3:33.99 (2017), and Holmwood Tech’s 3:34.75 (2001). Saturday’s 3:30.42 now sits clearly atop the all-time list, redefining the Penn Relays standard in the event.

The victory capped Hydel’s dominance in recent years. Since 2017, the Jamaican school has won six of the last eight editions, posting times of 3:33.99 (2017), 3:36.38 (2018), 3:32.77 (2022), 3:35.63 (2023), 3:34.78 (2024), and now 3:30.42 in 2025.

Their consistency was evident again on Saturday as they became the first high school team to break 3:31 at the meet, solidifying Jamaica’s control of the middle-distance relay scene at Franklin Field.

High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America Final Results
(Event 590 – Saturday, 6:00 PM – Presented by Grace Foods)

Hydel (JAM) – 3:30.42

Athletes: Natassia Fletcher, Abigail Campbell, Sashana Johnson, Jody-Ann Daley

Bullis School (MD) – 3:33.30

Athletes: Tatum Lynn, Kennedy Brown, Chriselle Campbell, Sydney Sutton

Edwin Allen (JAM) – 3:36.14

Athletes: Shanique Cassanova, Jounee Armstrong, Kellyann Carr, Marria Crossfield

Holmwood Technical (JAM) – 3:38.80

Athletes: Kristen Herbert, Abrina Wright, Cindy Rose, Maddison Campbell

St. John’s College (DC) – 3:42.16

Athletes: Marleigh Lucas, Cymia Yourish, Natasha Mosley, Nia Dunham

Immaculate Conception (JAM) – 3:43.17

Athletes: Samoya Brown, Kimberly Wright, Shevi-Anne Shim, Davine Dickenson

Union Catholic (NJ) – 3:43.66

Athletes: Tyalor Aska, Sydney Chadwick, Paige Sheppard, Abriyah Thompson

Winslow (NJ) – 3:48.28

Athletes: Amariah Arango, Jasmine Jackson, Skhye Seamon, Cinniya Robinson

Oxon Hill (MD) – 3:53.36

