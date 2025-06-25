Amusan, Naser, and Duplantis Secure Wins; Holloway Second in Close Call at Ostrava Golden Spike

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – The 64th Ostrava Golden Spike delivered a mix of dominant wins and dramatic finishes, including a thrilling men’s 110m hurdles showdown where Grant Holloway was edged out by fellow American Dylan Beard in a photo finish.

The men’s 800m produced two highly competitive finals. Australia’s Peter Bol led Final 2 with a winning time of 1:43.80, followed closely by Marino Bloudek of Croatia and Morocco’s Abdelati El Guesse. In Final 1, Poland’s Filip Ostrowski edged teammate Patryk Sieradzki in 1:44.74, while Botswana’s Tumo Nkape secured third.

In the men’s 1500m, Kenya’s Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech posted the fastest time of the meet with 3:29.05 in Final 2. Portugal’s Isaac Nader and the United States’ Josh Hoey rounded out the top three. José Carlos Pinto of Portugal won Final 1 in 3:34.19.

On the sprint side, Gout Gout of Australia took the men’s 200m in 20.02. Belgium’s Daniel Segers ran a personal best 44.63 to win the men’s 400m. In the 110m hurdles, Americans Dylan Beard and Grant Holloway shared the top time of 13.13, with Beard awarded the win. Chris Robinson of the U.S. captured the 400m hurdles in 48.05.

In field events, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis cleared 6.13m in the pole vault to continue his consistent form. Leonardo Fabbri of Italy led the shot put with a best of 21.70m. Neeraj Chopra of India secured victory in the javelin with a throw of 85.29m.

The high jump featured a tie for first between Dmytro Nikitin (UKR) and Jan Štefela (CZE), both clearing 2.24m. In the same event, former world champion Donald Thomas of the Bahamas placed 11th with 2.10m.

On the women’s side, Thelma Davies of Liberia won the 100m in 10.91, narrowly ahead of Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith of Côte d’Ivoire and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs. Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser dominated the women’s 400m with a 49.15 finish, while South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso impressed in the 800m, clocking 1:57.16 in Final 2.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria recorded 12.45 to win the 100m hurdles, leading a strong international field. In women’s field events, Adriana Vilagoš of Serbia threw 64.87m to top the javelin standings, while Amálie Švábíková and Juliana de Menis Campos both cleared 4.66m in the pole vault, with Švábíková taking the win on countback.

_________________________

