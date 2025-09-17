Adrian Kerr shows he belongs and says advancing was a great accomplishment

ArticlesFeatured

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s Adrian Kerr, competing at his first senior global championship, shook off nervous jitters and held his composure to advance to the semifinals of the men’s 200m. Kerr, running in heat two, made up for a sluggish curve by motoring in the homestraight to clinch the third automatic spot in his heat in 20.13 seconds.

“It is a great accomplishment, and I’m truly grateful to make it to the next round,” said Kerr, a former Kingston College standout. “The first part of my race is the weaker part, so I had to focus on the first part to ensure that I made up for the last part.

Kerr added, “I could have executed much better; the conditions were great, and the track feels really good.”

All three of Jamaica’s entrants (Bryan Levell, Christopher Taylor and Adrian Kerr) qualified for the semifinals.

