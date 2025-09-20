ArticlesFeatured

Anderson breaks national record, again, in epic 800m final

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis
TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 18: Navasky Anderson of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Men's 800 Metres Semi-Finals on day six of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson continued his history-making journey at the Tokyo World Athletics Championship with another outstanding performance. Anderson, who ran a personal best (1:43.72) in the semifinal to become the first Jamaican to make a World Championship final, shaved almost a second off that mark when he ran 1:42.76 to set a new national record.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 18: Navasky Anderson of Team Jamaica (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite finishing out of the medals, his seventh place was a credible performance, given that no one, except Anderson and his coaches, foresaw him making the final.

Anderson came into the homestraight in fourth position after employing an excellent strategy to stay with the leading pack, which included the Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya and Canada’s Marco Arop, the defending champion and his former training partner.

More Read

Fedrick Dacres wins at Golden Gala 2018
Dacres takes discus, Barker runs 9.93 WL to beat Coleman at Golden Gala
Shericka Jackson wins double at Eugene Diamond League Final : Prefontaine Classic 2023
Wanda Diamond League Unveils 2024 Season Schedule with Exciting Lineup
European Athletics speaks on IAAF anti-doping allegations

It became a sprint to the finish thereafter, and Anderson, despite his best efforts, did not have the leg speed to keep pace. Wanyonyi added the world title to his Olympic crown after flying to a new championship record of 1:41.86. Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati switched to beast mode to move from sixth to clinch silver in a season’s best 1:41.90 ahead of Arop, who ran a season’s 1:41.95 for bronze.

“Definitely for me, I think it was a superb performance,” said Anderson. “I’m grateful for my performance, 1:42.76. I knew I had it in me; I knew I could run with these guys. I did not want to sell myself short; I knew that I was already one of the best in the world coming out here. I was ranked number 8 already; it didn’t make sense for me to settle for that,” he reasoned.

He added, “I wanted to give myself the opportunity to go out there and fight for a medal. I didn’t know if I was going to pull it off; it was a risky situation, but I came off with 1:42.76, and I can say I gave it my all. I left it on the track, and I’m grateful for that performance.’

You Might Also Like

Burchell fastest in SEC 60m

Lausanne Diamond League LIVE Blogging and Match-Ups

St. Kitts Celebrates Kim Collins Day

Kingston meets opens World Challenge 2016

Sprinter Serena Cole’s Carifta Games Hopes Dashed by Hamstring Injury

Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *