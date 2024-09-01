Featured

Jamaican Hurdlers Shine in ISTAF Berlin with Thompson and Anderson One-Two Finish

By Alfonz Juck (eme news)
Yanique Thompson Shines Bright in Berlin's 100m Hurdles
Yanique Thompson Shines Bright in Berlin's 100m Hurdles

BERLIN (GER, Sep 1) – Caribbean athletes once again made their mark on the international stage at the ISTAF in Berlin, showcasing their talent and determination amidst a field of global stars.

The event, held in front of 40,500 spectators, featured standout performances from the region, with Jamaican athletes leading the charge.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson and Britany Anderson delivered a powerful one-two finish, demonstrating the depth of talent in the Caribbean. Thompson took the victory in 12.73 seconds, with Anderson following closely in 12.89. Their performances highlighted the ongoing dominance of Jamaican hurdlers on the world stage.

Lindsey’s Near Miss in 100m Showcases Sprinting Prowess

In the men’s 100m, Jamaica’s Courtney Lindsey put in a valiant effort, finishing in a photo finish behind Olympic 4x100m silver medallist Akani Simbine. Lindsey clocked 9.99 seconds, just a hair’s breadth behind Simbine’s 10.00, showcasing his speed and competitiveness in a fiercely contested race.

Maloney’s Record-Breaking 600m Run Highlights Caribbean Strength

Shafiqua Maloney of St. Vincent and the Grenadines also delivered an outstanding performance in the women’s 600m, finishing second behind world champion Mary Moraa. Maloney’s time of 1:22.98 was not only the sixth-fastest in history but also underscored her rising status in middle-distance running.

In the pole vault, Trinidad and Tobago’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre competed valiantly, clearing 5.82m to secure a third-place finish in a highly competitive field. Lita Baehre’s performance continues to solidify his position as one of the Caribbean’s leading field event athletes.

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd secured a third-place finish in the women’s shot put at the ISTAF in Berlin, recording a throw of 18.35 meters. She trailed behind Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye, who took second with 18.65 meters, while the event was won by the Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder, who achieved a mark of 19.70 meters.

