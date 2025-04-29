Sanjay Ayre brings track showcase to Baltimore; Quincy Wilson, Jamaican stars set to compete

BALTIMORE, April 29 –Jamaican Olympian Sanjay Ayre is bringing the East Coast International Showcase to Baltimore for the first time this weekend, with Olympic gold medalist Quincy Wilson and several rising stars from Jamaica and across the Caribbean headlining the event.

The meet, set for Saturday, May 3, at Morgan State University’s Hughes Stadium, will host more than 1,200 elite high school athletes from the United States and the Caribbean. Organizers expect up to 10,000 fans to attend the daylong event, which marks the largest outdoor track and field competition ever held at the historically Black university.

Wilson, a junior at Bullis School and member of the Team USA 4x400m relay squad that won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will headline a lineup of young talent in sprints, relays, and field events. Wilson became the youngest American track and field athlete to win Olympic gold and is expected to draw major attention in Baltimore.

The meet is sanctioned by USA Track & Field (USATF) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Live Streaming coverage will be provided by FloSports.

Ayre, a 2000 Olympic silver medalist and former World Indoor 4x400m champion for Jamaica, is behind the effort through his event management company, 2 Eagle Sports & Entertainment. He’s invested heavily in launching major youth showcases across the U.S., following the success of his New York International Showcase in 2022.

“Baltimore has world-class facilities, passionate fans, and incredible young talent,” Ayre said. “This Showcase at Morgan State will spotlight rising stars while fueling local economic and athletic growth.”

Jamaica will be well represented across the schedule, with top high school athletes expected from Hydel, Excelsior, Holmwood, and Denbigh, and other powerhouse programs. Ayre said the showcase will offer unmatched exposure for Caribbean athletes to compete against top-tier U.S. competition and gain visibility from college recruiters and global sponsors.

Hughes Stadium — known as “The National Treasure” — has been upgraded to host what organizers hope becomes a signature stop on the East Coast high school track calendar. The meet runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected to deliver both top performances and a tourism boost for Baltimore’s economy.

The event is backed by 2 Eagle Sports & Entertainment, based in Howard County, Maryland. The company specializes in international-caliber youth track events designed to expand access, equity, and opportunity in the sport.

