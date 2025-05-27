Nugent Set to Face Stark, Charlton and Visser in Stockholm Diamond League Clash

Four of the world’s top-ranked sprint hurdlers, including Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent, will meet at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15, setting up one of the most competitive women’s 100m hurdles races of the season.

The Jamaican standout has been one of the most consistent hurdlers on the circuit this season, with several strong finishes, and will use the Stockholm meeting as a key test before Jamaica’s national trials.

The race will also feature Grace Stark of the United States, who currently leads the Diamond League standings following her win in Keqiao. Stark has shown rapid improvement this season and will be aiming to extend her lead in the series.

Joining them on the start list is Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas, who holds the world indoor record in the 60m hurdles. Charlton has had a busy season, competing frequently on the international stage, and remains a serious contender in every race she enters.

Also in the field is Nadine Visser of the Netherlands, a two-time European indoor champion, who brings solid experience and consistency to the event.

The 100m hurdles in Stockholm is expected to provide a valuable benchmark for all four athletes as prepare for the Tokyo 2025 World Championships in September.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts