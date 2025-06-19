PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE 2025: STAR-STUDDED LINE-UP SET FOR STADE CHARLETY

The 2025 Paris Diamond League, scheduled for June 15 at Stade Charlety, will bring together a deep field of Olympic and World medallists. As the fourth European stop on this year’s Diamond League circuit, the meet will serve as a key build-up event ahead of the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

Paris Diamond League Men’s Events

In the men’s 800m, six sub-1:43 athletes will line up despite the absence of world leader Emmanuel Wanyonyi. U.S. champion Bryce Hoppel, Botswana’s Thespiso Masalela, France’s Yanis Meziane, and Ireland’s Mark English headline the entry list.

The men’s 1500m (non-Diamond League) includes Olympic finalists Niels Laros and Stefan Nillessen from the Netherlands, South Africa’s Tshepo Tshite, and Azeddine Habz of France, who will target the national record of 3:28.92.

A strong group is also confirmed for the men’s 5000m. Oslo winner Nico Young (USA) takes on Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, Addisu Yihune and Mezgebu Sime, with Olympic steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali making an appearance.

Returning to the 3000m steeplechase is world record holder Lamecha Girma. This marks his first race since his fall at the Olympic final. He will be challenged by Getnet Wale, Abrham Sime and Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaziri.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Grant Holloway tops the bill in a Diamond League discipline that includes compatriots Trey Cunningham, Freddie Crittenden, and Eric Edwards. France will be represented by Wilhem Belocian, Just Kwaou Mathey and Aurel Manga.

Fresh from his 46.54 win in Stockholm, Rai Benjamin returns for the 400m hurdles. He faces Abderrahman Samba (QAT), Trevor Bassitt (USA), and Alessandro Sibilio (ITA).

Jordan Scott of Jamaica enters the men’s triple jump with the season’s leading mark of 17.27m. He will take on Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR), Yasser Triki (ALG), and Donald Scott (USA).

The men’s javelin will see another battle between Julian Weber (GER) and Neeraj Chopra (IND), who have both thrown over 90m this year. Also entered are Keshorn Walcott (TTO) and Julius Yego (KEN).

Paris Diamond League Women’s Events

A highly anticipated women’s 400m race includes Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino (DOM), Salwa Eid Naser (BRN), and World Indoor champion Amber Anning (GBR). U.S. athletes Isabella Whittaker and Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands add to the depth.

In the women’s 200m, Americans Mackenzie Long, Brittany Brown, and Anavia Battle are set to face off with Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), Audrey Leduc (CAN), and Helene Parisot (FRA).

The women’s 1500m field features Birke Haylom and Saron Behre (ETH), British duo Georgia Bell and Jemma Reekie, and Ireland’s Sarah Healy, winner of the Rome Diamond League.

A stacked women’s 100m hurdles field includes world record holder Tobi Amusan, Stockholm top finishers Grace Stark, Ackera Nugent, Nadine Visser, and Devynne Charlton. Also competing are Pia Skrzyszowska (POL), Alaysha Johnson (USA), and Kendra Harrison (USA).

Peruth Chemutai (UGA) and Faith Cherotich (KEN) headline the women’s 3000m steeplechase, joined by France’s Alice Finot and European record holder Gesa Krause (GER).

Yaroslava Mahuchikh returns to Paris a year after setting the high jump world record at 2.10m. This year she competes against Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers (AUS), Morgan Lake (GBR), and Angelina Topic (SRB).

The women’s pole vault will feature Sandi Morris (USA), Katie Moon (USA), and Tina Sutej (SLO), along with French vaulter Margot Chevrier who returns after injury.

In the discus, Olympic champion Valarie Allman leads a field that includes Sandra Elkasevic (CRO), Yaime Perez (CUB), and Laulauga Tausaga (USA).

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts