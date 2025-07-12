Alfred, Tapper, Scott Shine at Monaco Diamond League as Lyles Returns with 200m Win

MONACO (July 11, 2025) — Julien Alfred, Megan Tapper, and Jordan Scott each produced standout victories for the Caribbean on Friday at the Meeting International d’Athlétisme Herculis EBS, the 10th stop on the Wanda Diamond League calendar. The meet, held at Stade Louis II, also marked the return of U.S. sprint star Noah Lyles, who captured the men’s 200 meters in his first race since Paris 2024.

Alfred, the Saint Lucian sprint standout, claimed the women’s 100 meters in 10.79 (-1.4), her third sub-10.80 performance of the season. She led from the gun to finish well ahead of Jacious Sears of the United States (11.02) and Zoe Hobbs of New Zealand (11.12).

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper matched her personal best of 12.34 (-1.1) to take the win. Tapper, the Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo 2021, held off Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji (12.43) and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands (12.56). Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, who holds the world lead in 2025 at 12.33, placed seventh in 12.69. American Massai Russell, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games champion, and Grace Stark, were nowhere close.

Jordan Scott added another victory for Jamaica in the men’s triple jump, leaping a personal best 17.52m (+1.9) in the final round to seal the win over Algeria’s Yasser Triki (17.23m) and Italy’s Andy Díaz Hernández (17.19m). It was Scott’s first Diamond League win of the season. Scott bettered his 17.44 PB in the 4th round.

Noah Lyles, competing officially for the first time since claiming Olympic gold in the 100 meters, returned with a 19.88 (-0.8) victory in the men’s 200m, holding off Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (19.97). Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, in his Diamond League season debut, clocked 20.34 to finish sixth.

In the women’s 400m, Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce continued her strong 2025 form, finishing third in 49.63. She trailed Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino (49.06) and American Aaliyah Butler (49.09).

Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight placed fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.54. The race was won by world leader Femke Bol of the Netherlands in 51.95. Knight entered the meet with a season best of 53.09.

In the men’s high jump, Jamaican duo Raymond Richards and Romaine Beckford both cleared 2.23m, finishing fifth and seventh respectively. The event was won by South Korea’s Sanghyeok Woo, who cleared 2.34m.

In distance events, we saw world-leading performances from Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi (1:41.44) in the 800m and Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha (12:49.46) in the 5000m.

