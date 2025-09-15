Seville attributes 100m success to new approach

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – After winning his first global medal, which turned out to be gold, newly minted World Champion Oblique Seville told reporters at the post-race press conference that his success stemmed from a change in approach and mindset.

“To be honest, I would have to say yes,” while responding to a question about whether including the Diamond League in his preparation contributed to his World Championship success. “Throughout the years, injuries have prevented me from performing. This year, despite a little niggle, I showed my dominance throughout this season, and I said OK, this is my year, and I am going to take it home; no one was going to take it away from me.”