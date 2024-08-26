Jamaicans enjoy a successful outing in Silesia Diamond League

Jamaica enjoyed a fruitful day at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Sunday, 25 August 2024, with three wins and several creditable performances. It was a tremendous night of athletics, with two world records in the men’s pole vault and men’s 3,000m, respectively.

Ackera Nugent produced a stunning run to win the women’s 100m hurdles final. The fleet-footed Jamaican champion clocked a meeting record of 12.29 seconds to beat a quality field that included newly minted Olympic champion Masia Russell, who managed fourth in 12.40. Grace Stark (12.37) finished second, just ahead of Nugent’s teammate Danielle Williams (12.38).

“This is my first year of competing as a professional, and I feel grateful just to be able to compete against the great ladies, said the 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Arkansas this year. “ I am just getting used to running on the circuit. Coming here to compete against all the best in the world, on the one hand, I did not expect to win; on the other, I knew I had to execute well and do everything that was under my control. I do not know what is to come for me next season. I want to have confidence in what I am doing and let things take their turn.”

Tia Clayton (JAM) wins the women’s 100m with a time of 10.83 at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, the Wanda Diamond League Event in Silesia on 25 Aug 2024

Tia Clayton Claims First Diamond League Win at Silesia

Tia Clayton, a finalist in Paris, also chalked up her first Diamond League victory with a gun-to-tape run in the women’s 100m. Clayton, competing in the night’s final event, stormed out of the blocks and never relinquished her advantage to stop the clock in a wind-assisted 10.83 seconds (+2.9 m/s). She was chased by Marie Josee TA-LOU-Smith, who registered 10.83 and American Tamari Davis (10.84). Natasha Morrison, the other Jamaican in the event, brought up the rear, finishing ninth in 11.07.

“Going into this race, I just wanted to try my best, without any specific expectations,” said Tia Clayton. “After the Olympics, I trained even harder than before. I did not go back home, staying in Italy. I am still in great shape and I intend to race a couple more times before the season is over. Again, I do not have specific expectations; I simply want to run as well as I can.”

The men’s 100m became an anticlimax when news came that the Olympic silver medallist would not show. The event was won by Fred Kerley, the Olympic bronze medallist, who registered 9.87 seconds (+1.9 m/s) to equal the meeting record. Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyal (9.88) and Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake (9.89) rounded out the top three. “I really cannot complain. I had some ups and downs this year, Kerley explained. “Winning that bronze medal in Paris really means a gold to me. So, I continue the work and trying to be the best athlete in the world.”

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Grant Holloway (13.04) avenged his defeat two days ago in Lausanne to Rasheed Broadbell with a narrow victory over the Jamaican, who clocked (13.05). Happy to win, Holloway said, “The pressure is off my shoulders now that I am the Olympic champion, so I just want to go out there and have fun. ALSO READ: Broadbell Shocks Holloway, Ends Hurdles Reign

He added, “I had a way better race here than I did in Lausanne; I got some feedback after that race and knew what I had to work on. It has been a long season, but I still think I can attack the world record.”

Broadbell, who ran a season’s best, indicated he did not finish injury-free. “I got close, but I started to feel my groin. No, it is not good.”

Marileidy Paulino (DOM) Wins the Women’s 400m with a time of 48.66s in a new Meeting Record at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, the Wanda Diamond League Event in Silesia on 25 Aug 2024

Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino continued her impressive streak with another authoritative run to win the women’s 400m in a new meeting record of 48.66 seconds. This season, I worked really hard for the Olympic Games, but I still want to win every race until the end of this season,” said Paulino, who was dipping under 49 seconds for the sixth time this season.

Letsile Tebogo opened up the burners in the home straight after relaxing, coming off the curve in the men’s 200m. The Botswanan sped to victory in 19.83 seconds, a new meeting record. Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic came through for second in a national record of 19.96.

“My momentum was bad bad. That is something I have to work on,” reasoned Tebogo. “At the finish, I did not even think I won the race. But it is a good victory. In the Diamond League finals I need to fire on all cylinders. But overall, the season has been amazing. After the Olympics, I wanted to just have fun in the remaining meetings.”

Ingebrigtsen’s Historic 3000m Run at Silesia Diamond League

Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrightsen set the first of two world records when he destroyed the field in the men’s 3,000m, clocking a jaw-dropping 7:17.55. “It feel special, amazing,” remarked Ingebrightsen. “I was hoping to challenge the world record here, but based on my training, I can never predict exactly what kind of time I am capable of. I would not have imagined I could run 7:17, though. At the beginning, the pace felt really fast, but then I started to feel my way into the race and found a good rhythm.”

Armand Duplantis (SWE) Wins the Men’s Pole Vault with a height of 6.26m in a new World Record at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, the Wanda Diamond League Event in Silesia on 25 Aug 2024

Duplantis Sets New Pole Vault Record at Silesia Diamond League

Armand Duplantis is so naturally gifted that he can clear 6m in his sleep. Nowadays, he breaks the pole vault record for fun, so it was no surprise when he cleared 6.26m. “The energy in this stadium just keeps getting better every year,” said Duplantis. “My first world record also came in Poland, indoors in Torun, so I have great memories from here. The track here is wonderful; today’s conditions were perfect, and everything just came together to allow me to do this.”

Olympic silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump after sailing to 14.50m. “It took a while to adjust from Paris because I felt this was my main target this year,” said Ricketts. “I accomplished what I wanted in Paris, so training has been mentally hard. But I was able to jump a decent distance tonight, so I am glad I managed to win. I was in Paris before the Olympics and will stay there until the end of the season. I feel like a Parisian now.”

In the men’s high jump, Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford surprised everyone except himself and his coach while finishing second. He soared to a personal best of 2.29m on his first attempt and led briefly before being overtaken by eventual winner Gianmarco Tamberi, who cleared 2.31m.

