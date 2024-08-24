Broadbell Shocks Holloway, Ends Hurdles Reign

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Jamaican hurdler Rasheed Broadbell and Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters delivered standout performances at the Athletissima Wanda Diamond League meet on Thursday (23 Aug), headlining a night of impressive results in front of over 13,000 enthusiastic spectators.

Broadbell ended American Grant Holloway’s winning streak in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking 13.10 seconds into a slight headwind.

Anderson Peters Reclaims Javelin Throne at the Lausanne Diamond League

Peters, showcasing his Olympic form, secured victory in the javelin with a meet record throw of 90.61 meters – his first 90-plus meter throw since 2022.

The event featured seven meeting records, including one from the previous day by pole vaulter Armand Duplantis. Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi provided another highlight, running 1 minute, 41.11 seconds in the men’s 800 meters – the fourth-fastest time ever in the event and tying the Diamond League record.Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji surprised in the women’s 3,000 meters, setting an outdoor world-leading time of 8:21.50.

Three reigning Olympic champions tasted defeat, while Shericka Jackson of Jamaica and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway bounced back from Olympic disappointments with victories.

In the sprints, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won the men’s 200 in 19.64 seconds, while Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith took the women’s 100 in a season-best 10.88.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm continued his dominance in the 400 hurdles, setting a meet record of 47.82. Femke Bol of the Netherlands matched that feat on the women’s side, clocking 52.25

.The women’s shot put became the first Diamond League discipline to complete all of its qualifying meets for the season. The fast-paced athletics calendar continues with the next Diamond League meet, the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, scheduled for Sunday in Chorzów, Poland.

Lausanne Diamond Leagye Short Reviews



Women

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, in better shape than in Paris, clocked her season best of 10.88 seconds (wind: -0.4) to win over Gabby Thomas (10.97) and Mujinga Kambundji (11.06).



200m (non-DL): Victory for Tereza Takács in 22.76 seconds (0.5), her second-best ever, just 0.05 shy of her national record, ahead of Wessolly (22.83).



800m: Mary Moraa secured a clear victory in 1:57.91, finishing ahead of Keely Hodgkinson (1:58.53) and Laura Muir (1:58.73).



3000m: Eisa and Taye were late withdrawals, but their compatriot Gebreselama kept the fast pace (2km/5:38.78) to the last kilometer, resulting in a new meeting record, personal best, and outdoor world-leading time of 8:21.50 for Welteji. Second place went to Chepngetich (8:23.48), followed by Gebreselama (8:24.40 PB) and Cranny (8:25.10 PB).



100m hurdles: Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn showed her best form, winning in 12.35 seconds (wind: -0.9) ahead of Anna Hall (12.38) and Tia Jones (12.38).



400m hurdles: Another victory for Femke Bol, who set a meet record of 52.25 seconds. American Sydney McLaughlin finished second in 53.32.



High jump: Ukraine’s Yuliya Mahuchikh cleared 1.99 meters (failed at 2.03) to finish ahead of American Vashti Cunningham (1.96 SB), Australia’s Eleanor Patterson (1.92), and Germany’s Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch (1.92).



Shot put: Jackson redeemed her Olympic performance with a season-best throw of 20.64 meters, just 4 centimeters behind the world-leading mark, clearly outperforming Nigeria’s Adijat Ogunleye (19.55) and Canada’s Sarah Mitton (19.52).



4x100m (non-DL): Great Britain (Asher-Smith, Henry, B. Williams, Hunt) won in a meet record of 42.03 seconds, finishing ahead of Switzerland (42.16 SB) and the Netherlands (42.83).



Men

200m: New 200m king Letsile Tebogo won in 19.64 seconds (0.9), finishing ahead of Erriyon Knighton (19.78), Fred Kerley (19.86 SB), and Yohan Ogando (19.94 SB).



400m: Olympic medalists confirmed their form, with Matthew Hudson-Smith winning in 43.96 seconds, followed by Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga (44.06). Kebinatshipi improved his personal best to 44.22.



800m (non-DL): After a fast first lap (49.32), Wanyonyi overtook Arop in the final stretch, storming to victory in the fourth-fastest time ever and a Diamond League record of 1:41.11, tying the record set by Wilson Kipketer. Arop finished second (1:41.72), followed by Tual (1:42.30), Hoppel (1:42.63), and Sisk (1:43.48 PB).



1500m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen avenged his Olympic performance, decisively defeating his American rivals in the final stretch with a meet record of 3:27.83. Cole Hocker finished second (3:29.85), followed by Kessler (3:30.47), while Belgium’s Vermeulen set a new national record with a time of 3:31.74.



110m hurdles: Rasheed Broadbell, after a strong finish in the final meters, clocked 13.10 seconds (wind: -0.1), ending Holloway’s winning streak (13.14).



Long jump: In terms of quality performances, only two athletes surpassed the 8-meter mark. Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou showed his class, securing victory with a final jump of 8.06 meters (0.7) after taking third place earlier with his third jump. He finished ahead of Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle (8.01; -0.2).



Javelin: Anderson Peters, still in Olympic form, secured victory with a meet record of 90.61 meters in the final series, marking his first 90+ throw since 2022. India’s Neeraj Chopra improved to 89.49 meters in his sixth attempt, while Germany’s Julian Weber finished third with 87.08 meters.

