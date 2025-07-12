Jamaica Pulls Out of Pan Am U20s, Citing Disappointment Over New Dates

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced that it will not participate in the rescheduled Panamerican U20 Athletics Championships, now set for October 3–5, 2025. The decision comes in response to recent changes to the regional and international junior athletics calendar.

The JAAA confirmed the development in a statement, calling the postponement of the Panamerican U20 Championships and the NACAC U18/U23 Championships, which has been moved to June 5–7, 2026, “very disappointing to us and our athletics development program.”

“At the moment, the JAAA does not intend to participate in the Panamerican U20 Athletics Championships given the rescheduled date,” the release stated.

Despite the setback, the JAAA emphasized its continued commitment to nurturing young talent by including a number of U20 athletes in Jamaica’s team for the Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for August 18–22 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

“In order to keep our athletes engaged and encouraged, we have included as many of our U20 athletes as possible (7 girls, 9 boys) in the 51-member Junior Pan Am Games team,” the JAAA said. “That team will be released in a few days after it has been ratified.”

The JAAA’s decision reflects broader concerns within the Caribbean and NACAC region about the uncertainty and scheduling conflicts now affecting the youth and junior international competition calendar.

