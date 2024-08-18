Youthful Energy: Jamaica Announces Strong Team for World Athletics Under-20 Championships

Jamaica has unveiled a 43-member team for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, scheduled to take place from August 27-31 in Lima, Peru.

The squad is highlighted by the inclusion of Kerrica Hill, the 100m hurdles champion from two years ago, and 2022 bronze medallist over 200m Alana Reid, who recently competed in the 4x100m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The team also features promising sprinters Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Gary Card. The full roster of athletes is as follows:

Girls:

Abigail Campbell

Abrina Wright

Alana Reid

Alliah Baker

Anecia Campbell

Briana Campbell

Deschanique Douglas

Habiba Harris

Jade Ann Dawkins

Jaeda Robinson

Kellyann Carr

Kerrica Hill

Nejhada Seymore

Natassia Fletcher

Rohana Sudlow

Sabrina Dockery

Shanaye Morris

Shanniqua Williams

Shanique Williams

Theiana-Lee Terrelonge

Boys:

Chad Hendricks

Chavez Penn

Daniel Beckford

Daniel Wright

Deandre Daley

Demarco Bennett

Gary Card

Jabari Matheson

Jace Witter

Javaughn Pinnock

Junior Gallimore

Kemarrio Bygrave

Kyle Richards

Marcinho Rose

Nyrone Wade

Omary Robinson

Richard Hall

Romario Hines

Shadane Smith

Shaquan Dunn

Trevoy Smith

David Riley will lead the technical team, supported by coaches Michael Dyke, Corey Bennett, Neil Harrison, Jeremy Delliser, Michael Vassell, and Megan Wilson Copeland. Keith Wellington will serve as the team leader, ensuring the athletes are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

