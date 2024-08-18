Youthful Energy: Jamaica Announces Strong Team for World Athletics Under-20 Championships

Jamaica has unveiled a 43-member team for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, scheduled to take place from August 27-31 in Lima, Peru.
The squad is highlighted by the inclusion of Kerrica Hill, the 100m hurdles champion from two years ago, and 2022 bronze medallist over 200m Alana Reid, who recently competed in the 4x100m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
- ALSO READ:
- Entry lists published for World Athletics U20 Championships…
- Speed Showdown: Warholm and Duplantis to Clash in 100m Sprint at Zürich Diamond League
Download:
• Entries by event and season’s best
• Entries by event and country
• Entries by country
The team also features promising sprinters Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Gary Card. The full roster of athletes is as follows:
Girls:
- Abigail Campbell
- Abrina Wright
- Alana Reid
- Alliah Baker
- Anecia Campbell
- Briana Campbell
- Deschanique Douglas
- Habiba Harris
- Jade Ann Dawkins
- Jaeda Robinson
- Kellyann Carr
- Kerrica Hill
- Nejhada Seymore
- Natassia Fletcher
- Rohana Sudlow
- Sabrina Dockery
- Shanaye Morris
- Shanniqua Williams
- Shanique Williams
- Theiana-Lee Terrelonge
Boys:
- Chad Hendricks
- Chavez Penn
- Daniel Beckford
- Daniel Wright
- Deandre Daley
- Demarco Bennett
- Gary Card
- Jabari Matheson
- Jace Witter
- Javaughn Pinnock
- Junior Gallimore
- Kemarrio Bygrave
- Kyle Richards
- Marcinho Rose
- Nyrone Wade
- Omary Robinson
- Richard Hall
- Romario Hines
- Shadane Smith
- Shaquan Dunn
- Trevoy Smith
David Riley will lead the technical team, supported by coaches Michael Dyke, Corey Bennett, Neil Harrison, Jeremy Delliser, Michael Vassell, and Megan Wilson Copeland. Keith Wellington will serve as the team leader, ensuring the athletes are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.
_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉
- Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
- Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
- Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
- Follow us on X @trackalerts
- Follow us on Threads @trackalerts
- Like us on Facebook @trackalerts