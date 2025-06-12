Barbados Grand Prix Set for July 5 with Unique Team-Based Format

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The inaugural Barbados Grand Prix, scheduled for July 5, 2025, will feature a full evening of track and field competition under the lights at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex. The meet will run from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and include top athletes from across the Caribbean, offering fans a rare look at regional talent in a team-based format.

Organized by Aren Spencer — a national junior triple jump record holder and five-time CARIFTA medalist — the Grand Prix introduces a draft-style team format. Each team can field up to two athletes per event, creating a competitive and strategic lineup across sprint, middle-distance, hurdles, field events, and relays.

The event program includes:

Track events : 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m

: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m Hurdles : 100m hurdles (women), 110m hurdles (men)

: 100m hurdles (women), 110m hurdles (men) Field events : Long jump (men & women), shot put (men)

: Long jump (men & women), shot put (men) Relays: 4x400m mixed relay, mixed shuttle relay

Confirmed athletes bring both international experience and regional pride. Among those drafted are:

Jonathan Jones (Barbados) – Commonwealth Games finalist and NCAA standout in the 400m

– Commonwealth Games finalist and NCAA standout in the 400m Tia-Adana Belle (Barbados) – Two-time Olympian and Pan Am Games finalist in the 400m hurdles

– Two-time Olympian and Pan Am Games finalist in the 400m hurdles Michelle-Lee Ahye (Trinidad and Tobago) – Olympian and former Commonwealth Games 100m champion

– Olympian and former Commonwealth Games 100m champion Joella Lloyd (Antigua) – Olympic sprinter and NCAA All-American

– Olympic sprinter and NCAA All-American Akela Jones (Barbados) – Commonwealth Games medalist and heptathlon specialist

– Commonwealth Games medalist and heptathlon specialist Davonte Howell (Cayman Islands) – National sprint champion

– National sprint champion Jerod Elcock (Trinidad and Tobago) – World Indoor 4x400m medalist

– World Indoor 4x400m medalist Sanaa and Sole Frederick (Trinidad and Tobago) – Emerging sprint talents

– Emerging sprint talents Kishawna Niles (Barbados) – Former CARIFTA champion

– Former CARIFTA champion Mario Burke (Barbados) – Pan American Games 100m finalist

This meet is by invitation only and designed to showcase Barbados’ overseas-based talent alongside regional contenders. Athletes will be drafted into four mixed-gender teams, with points awarded based on event placements. The team with the highest overall score at the end of the night will be crowned champion.

The Barbados Grand Prix is expected to provide a competitive platform leading into the latter half of the 2025 outdoor season, including preparations for the World Athletics Championships and regional championships. It also presents a unique opportunity for local fans to see their national and regional stars compete at home.

With a fast schedule, strong field, and a team-based format designed to drive excitement, the Grand Prix marks a major step in Barbados’ growing presence on the international track and field calendar.

